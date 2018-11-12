Sport / Rugby

Sonny Bill’s tough year gets worse

12 November 2018 - 05:06 Greg Stutchbury
New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams in action against England at Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain, November 10 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS
Sonny Bill Williams’ wretched year went from bad to worse on Saturday as the two-times Rugby World Cup winner for New Zealand appears likely to have finished an injury-plagued campaign with a shoulder issue.

The 33-year-old lasted just 30 minutes of the All Blacks’ 16-15 victory over England at Twickenham before he left the field and coach Steve Hansen said the Auckland Blues centre would not be back for this week’s Test match with Ireland in Dublin.

“He’s got a grade one AC [separated] shoulder,” Hansen told reporters. “He may be [out] for a week, maybe two.”

The All Blacks face world No 2 Ireland this week, with their likely strongest possible side, before they end their endof-year Tests schedule against Italy in Rome on November 24. The imposing inside centre was unlikely to have played against the Azzurri anyway, as Hansen had intended to give his fringe players game time on their end-of-season tour as he fine-tunes his Rugby World Cup plans.

Hansen said it was too early to determine whether they would send for a replacement player, although Ngani Laumape looms as a likely call-up if needed after impressing with a hat-trick of tries against Japan in Tokyo last week.

“We haven’t had time to discuss that,” Hansen said of the possible need to add to his squad. “We will see how he pulls up in the morning, and have a bit of a chat about it later.”

Even if Williams is fit to face Italy, Hansen may still opt to end his difficult year early and give him an extended off-season to prepare for the 2019 Super Rugby campaign.

Williams has had wrist, knee and shoulder problems, and played just five Tests in 2018, lasting the full 80 minutes in just one of them. He also played just six games for the Blues and was under scrutiny in rugby-mad New Zealand for underperforming when he did take to the field, although Hansen added that he was the type of player whose form improves with matches.

Reuters

England optimistic Manu Tuilagi will be fit to face All Blacks

Tuilagi was withdrawn from the bench on the eve of England's victory over SA after an injury during training
Sport
6 days ago

Franco Mostert in for injured Etzebeth as Boks prepare to square with France

Coach Rassie Erasmus holds back lock Eben Etzebeth for the Boks’ Test against France
Sport
3 days ago

Boks ‘must shift focus from Farrell’s tackle’

Owen Farrell’s 82nd-minute shoulder charge on Bok centre André Esterhuizen has been dissected across the rugby world
Sport
4 days ago

Struggling Les Bleus on a mission to beat Springboks

France know exactly what they need to do in the Paris rugby Test against SA
Sport
6 days ago

