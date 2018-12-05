SA’s Super Rugby teams will take on an even more comical edge next season when they dress as Marvel superheroes.

SA Rugby has teamed up with sponsors SuperSport‚ Vodacom and the Disney-owned Marvel to create new home kits for derbies featuring the Stormers‚ Bulls‚ Sharks and Lions in the 2019 season.

In an apparently groundbreaking collaboration‚ each of the South African Super Rugby teams will be assigned a Marvel superhero as their look for the home derbies next season.

The Bulls kit will be emblazoned with the colours of Captain America‚ the Lions will channel their inner-Spider-Man‚ Sharks’ kit will be inspired by Black Panther and the Stormers will be wearing Thor’s colours.

The kit designs will be revealed at a later stage.

“Marvel superheroes are among the most loved and recognisable characters in the world‚ very much like local Super Rugby players and clubs‚” said Luke Roberts of the Walt Disney Company Africa.

Jurie Roux‚ CEO of SA Rugby‚ said this is one of the most exciting developments to the local Super Rugby scene in many years.

“Super Rugby has always been about entertainment and providing supporters with something new‚ and in 2019 we will definitely achieve that.”

There is also a charitable component with funds raised used to tackle cancer in a partnership with the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation.

For every tackle made by a South African player during the season‚ Vodacom and SuperSport will each donate R50 to CHOC through the #TacklingCancer campaign‚ with the goal of raising R1m by season’s end.