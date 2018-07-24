Sport / Rugby

RUGBY WORLD CUP

Volunteer stampede for Rugby World Cup 2019

24 July 2018 - 05:00 Agency Staff
France's Groupama stadium in Decines-Charpieu. Picture: ALEXIS KLEIN
Tokyo — A record number of people in Japan have applied to volunteer at 2019’s Rugby World Cup, with applicants outnumbering available spots by nearly four to one, organisers said on Monday.

It will be the first time the event is held in Asia.

World Cup organisers hailed the "phenomenal interest" in volunteer positions.

More than 38,000 people applied for 10,000 spots, organisers said.

"It represents a record as the largest number of volunteer applications and the largest volunteer workforce for any Rugby World Cup," they added.

AFP

