With just less than two weeks until the 2018 Sevens World Cup in San Francisco‚ the Blitzboks’ preparations are on track after altitude training in Joburg.

The next phase sees the preliminary 16-man squad gather in Mossel Bay this week for an intense camp where the group will be cut to the final 12-man touring party on Wednesday.

The Blitzboks have never won the World Cup‚ named the Melrose Cup‚ and after winning the HSBC World Sevens Series for a third time in June‚ SA has never been better placed to break their duck.

However, the World Cup is a ruthless knockout competition, unlike the World Series in which teams play three pool matches and can usually afford a loss and still make the knockout stages.

At AT&T Park‚ home of Major League Baseball franchise the San Francisco Giants‚ the format is cut-throat.