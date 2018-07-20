The Blitzboks know they can beat any sevens team on the planet and statistically are currently the top team in the world.

Now all they have to do is believe it‚ as they attempt to win the Sevens World Cup for the first time.

The 2018 World Cup takes place at San Francisco’s AT&T Stadium this weekend and SA are the top seed after two years of World Series dominance.

But that will count for little in a competition played in a straight knockout format. SA also have a lot of mental scarring from previous World Cup failures‚ but they could not be in better shape to win the title for the first time.

With 24 teams competing, the top eight seeds in the men’s draw have a bye in the first round with the other 16 teams competing for eight places in round two.

The likes of SA‚ Fiji and New Zealand only come into the frame in the last 16.

Ireland or Chile

The Blitzboks will face the winner of Ireland or Chile in their first match.

The top teams have to win only four games to be crowned world champions. The format will not place the same physical demands on players as World Series events, where they have to play six games in two days.

But the World Cup will be mentally taxing because it is a cut-throat straight knockout competition‚ heightening stress levels‚ emphasising mistakes and adding pressure.

"I am not too worried about the physical side of things‚" said SA coach Neil Powell.

"We had a number of great training sessions‚ held two productive training camps, and since our arrival here we have played a warm-up match against Argentina. Everything went well‚ so I am pretty pleased with that."

Powell said the ability to stay focused on the task ahead could be their biggest challenge: "We need to get out of the blocks well against the winner of the match between Chile and Ireland.

"The problem is that the winner of that encounter will be playing their second match of the day‚ and they will have some momentum and confidence when they play us. We start from scratch and that could count against us."

The Blitzboks have to hang around until 9.15pm local time on Friday for their first match‚ which means an entire day of trying to keep players alert yet relaxed. "It will be a very long day for us‚" Powell said.

"We have seen this year that no team can be underestimated‚ so we will need to be ready come Friday evening‚" said Powell‚ who added that they had adapted their schedule slightly to ensure they are at their best when their first match starts.

"We changed some of our sessions around and also played against Argentina in a chukka‚ which helped a lot. The guys have shown a good appetite this week and I am happy that we will be delivering a strong performance," he said.

Captain Philip Snyman said the team was confident after winning the final leg of the World Series in Paris.

"You have to be at your best from the get go and get out of the blocks as quickly as possible‚" Snyman said.

"Where the World Series was a marathon‚ this is more like a 100m sprint."

TimesLIVE