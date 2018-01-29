Coetzee rejects ceremonial Bok coaching role

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee is going down swinging after launching a scathing attack on SA Rugby in an explosive letter addressed to CEO Jurie Roux.
In it, Coetzee places the blame for the Springboks’ poor performances during his first two years in charge on everyone and everything but himself.
SA Rugby confirmed the letter’s authenticity but would not comment on the content. "As a matter of principle, SA Rugby does not publicly comment on employer-employee matters," a SA Rugby spokesman said.
Under Coetzee, the Springboks have won only 11 of 25 matches, but in the letter Coetzee claims that he never had a performance clause in writing.
He does not accept any responsibility for the results either, preferring to focus on external elements that resulted in a 44% winning ratio in his first two years in charge.
Coetzee also confirms that:
• He was told his contract would be terminated;
• Current director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will coach the Springboks in 2018; and
• He was offered a "ceremonial" role as Bok coach with Erasmus in charge, which he claims would "infringe his rights to dignity and equality".
Coetzee accuses the rugby body of leaking information to the media about his pending sacking and Erasmus’s elevation to de facto Bok coach.
Coetzee and Roux met on January 18, when he was told his contract would be terminated.
"At this meeting, you [Roux] represented the South African Rugby Union [Saru] and I was represented by Mr Piet Heymans of Sport Employees Unite, although I was also personally present in the meeting," Coetzee’s letter states.
"In the context of the engagements between you and I prior to the aforesaid meeting, it was made plain to me that the meeting would deal with the anticipated performance review and its procedures as contemplated by my employment contract.
"Instead, the meeting was used as a platform to inform me of Saru’s decision that it intends to, inter alia, terminate my contract of employment with immediate effect. You informed me that the decision was taken by Mark Alexander [president of Saru], Francois Davids [deputy president] and James Stoffberg [vice-president] and mandated you as the CEO of Saru to inform me of the decision.
"You further informed me that a further aspect of the decision is that my services will be terminated regardless of the outcome of the anticipated performance review, as contemplated by my employment contract. And, should I wish to remain in Saru’s employment, I will be reduced to a ceremonial coach, and further that Johan Erasmus has already been employed to replace me and is already performing the duties of the Springbok coach. Should I be reduced to the position of a ceremonial coach, I would have to face the indignity of reporting to Rassie.
"The fact that a decision has been made that I will be reduced to a ceremonial coach should I resist any attempt by Saru to terminate my services does not only constitute an unfair labour practice but again infringes my right to dignity and equality."
Coetzee indicates that he believes he was set up to fail as Springbok coach, listing complaints about lack of planning, no camps, 257 players overseas and a host of other challenges.
"I was the most successful Super Rugby coach at the time of my appointment and was requested to return to Springbok rugby from Japan because my country needed me," Coetzee said. "My treatment since my return suggested that elements in Saru embarked on a deliberate attempt to undermine me from the word go and to create the public impression of incompetence on my part.
"I am not interested in money and I will fight to protect my hard-earned reputation which is in the process of being deliberately soiled publicly by elements within Saru."
TimesLIVE
