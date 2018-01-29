Coetzee rejects ceremonial Bok coaching role

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee is going down swinging after launching a scathing attack on SA Rugby in an explosive letter addressed to CEO Jurie Roux.

In it, Coetzee places the blame for the Springboks’ poor performances during his first two years in charge on everyone and everything but himself.

SA Rugby confirmed the letter’s authenticity but would not comment on the content. "As a matter of principle, SA Rugby does not publicly comment on employer-employee matters," a SA Rugby spokesman said.

Under Coetzee, the Springboks have won only 11 of 25 matches, but in the letter Coetzee claims that he never had a performance clause in writing.

He does not accept any responsibility for the results either, preferring to focus on external elements that resulted in a 44% winning ratio in his first two years in charge.

Coetzee also confirms that:

• He was told his contract would be terminated;

• Current director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will coach the Springboks in 2018; and

• He was offered a "ceremonial" role as Bok coach with Erasmus in charge, which he claims would "infringe his rights to dignity and equality".

Coetzee accuses the rugby body of leaking information to the media about his pending sacking and Erasmus’s elevation to de facto Bok coach.

Coetzee and Roux met on January 18, when he was told his contract would be terminated.