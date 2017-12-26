Statistically 2017 was an improvement for the Springboks after the previous season which was their worst in the professional era but it was still a long way off from being a good season.

Coach Allister Coetzee was given a stay of execution after his side won only four of its 12 Tests in 2016‚ and by the end of 2017‚ when the Boks trudged out of Cardiff after another defeat‚ Coetzee’s bosses were ruing their decision to keep him on.

The Boks won seven of 13 Tests in 2017‚ drawing two and ‘only’ losing four Tests.

But of those four losses‚ two were by such alarming margins and such performances‚ that there was no way to escape the conclusion that the trajectory remains downwards.

Losing 57-0 to the All Blacks in Albany‚ the heaviest defeat in 126-years of Springbok rugby‚ was a low point.