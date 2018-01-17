Springbok No8 Duane Vermeulen’s probable return to SA in June has muddied the Springbok captaincy waters only a few weeks into the new year.

Vermeulen‚ 31‚ will return to SA at the end of the current French domestic season from his stint with Toulon.

That is according to French sporting publication L’Equipe‚ which says he will take up a dual contract with SA Rugby and Western Province.

Vermeulen did not respond to queries about his future.

When the move happens Vermeulen will immediately come into the conversation as a potential Springbok captain.

With a new Springbok coaching structure set to be sorted out in the coming weeks‚ Vermeulen’s move would make even more sense as he has the pedigree and credentials to offer the team uncompromising and intelligent leadership to the 2019 World Cup.

The Springbok coaching situation is still in flux with SA Rugby following due process in its effort to remove‚ or at the very least redeploy‚ current coach Allister Coetzee.