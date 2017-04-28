Western Province Rugby remain confident Newlands will host the Springbok Test against the All Blacks on October 7‚ but Business Day understands that the venue for the Rugby Championships Test remains in the balance.

WP Rugby’s CE Paul Zacks was upbeat the Test would be played at rugby’s traditional home and not the Cape Town Stadium. "We are pretty confident it will be at Newlands. I spoke to Jurie Roux [SA Rugby’s CEO] on Tuesday night and an announcement is imminent‚" Zacks said.

Asked why the announcement of the venue had become a drawn-out affair, Zacks said: "There was no hold-up as such. I think SA Rugby just wanted to clear a few things up around the Rugby Championships before making an announcement."

It was up to SA Rugby to announce the fixtures, he said.

His optimism was not shared by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander, who said he was unaware WP obtained the necessary clearance certificate from the Cape Town City Council to host the game at Newlands.

"Not as far as I’m aware. I haven’t seen it. There can’t be an announcement of them hosting the Test if there is no certificate. It is the law now‚ they have to get the certificate." said Alexander.

WP Rugby had until June to secure the certificate, he said.

"If they don’t meet the deadline, the Test will be moved."

Asked whether it would then go to Cape Town Stadium‚ Alexander said, "not necessarily".

"It can go elsewhere‚ Joburg Durban ... there are options. SA Rugby’s executive will have to decide if it comes to that."

Both teams‚ however‚ have already made preparations for the match in Cape Town with hotels and training facilities having been secured.

Should Newlands get the thumbs up it will be the first time since 2008 that the Springboks will play the All Blacks there.

On that occasion‚ which happened to be Percy Montgomery’s 100th Test‚ the Boks suffered an embarrassing 19-0 defeat‚ amid feverish support for the touring team on the stands.

SA Rugby’s top brass have been mindful of depriving the All Blacks of such fervent local support in their allocation of Tests since. There has also been increasing support for moving Tests away from older rugby venues to bigger‚ more modern stadia built for the 2010 football World Cup.

It is against this background that Newlands‚ the grand old lady of local sports stadia‚ has struggled to secure the blue-chip fixture.

TMG Digital