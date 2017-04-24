Coach Robbie Fleck is upbeat despite Stormers’ heavy defeat

The Stormers refuse to be bowed after suffering a 57-24 loss to the Crusaders at the weekend, with coach Robbie Fleck preferring to focus on the second half of the match in his preparations this week.

The Stormers trailed the Crusaders 36-3 at half-time, thanks to a five-try blitzkrieg in 25 minutes. But the Stormers fought back‚ scoring three second-half tries to take some momentum into this weekend’s meeting with the Highlanders.

Fleck praised the Crusaders’ line speed on defence in the first half, but he was too diplomatic to point out the obvious — they were often offside.

The home team played on the edge of legality and with a weak referee in Paul Williams allowing them latitude, they took full advantage of‚ punished the poor Stormers defence.

"In the first half‚ they put us under pressure around the breakdown and I felt some of the calls could have gone our way‚" Fleck said.

"I felt there was an influence from the sideline and that there was a clear steal from us‚ but then it went against us and led to their first try. That is the way the game goes‚ but when you lose by such a wide margin, you cannot blame the officials.

"When they got the ball, we just could not stop their momentum. Our poor defence was a big issue in the first half.

"After half time, we needed to front up‚ which we did. Once we scored a few tries, we relaxed a bit and played good rugby."

The Stormers were passive on defence in the first half and the overall stats make for miserable reading.