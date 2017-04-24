STORMERS DEFENCE PUNISHED
Coach Robbie Fleck is upbeat despite Stormers’ heavy defeat
Fleck praises the Crusaders’ but he was too diplomatic to point out they were often offside
The Stormers refuse to be bowed after suffering a 57-24 loss to the Crusaders at the weekend, with coach Robbie Fleck preferring to focus on the second half of the match in his preparations this week.
The Stormers trailed the Crusaders 36-3 at half-time, thanks to a five-try blitzkrieg in 25 minutes. But the Stormers fought back‚ scoring three second-half tries to take some momentum into this weekend’s meeting with the Highlanders.
Fleck praised the Crusaders’ line speed on defence in the first half, but he was too diplomatic to point out the obvious — they were often offside.
The home team played on the edge of legality and with a weak referee in Paul Williams allowing them latitude, they took full advantage of‚ punished the poor Stormers defence.
"In the first half‚ they put us under pressure around the breakdown and I felt some of the calls could have gone our way‚" Fleck said.
"I felt there was an influence from the sideline and that there was a clear steal from us‚ but then it went against us and led to their first try. That is the way the game goes‚ but when you lose by such a wide margin, you cannot blame the officials.
"When they got the ball, we just could not stop their momentum. Our poor defence was a big issue in the first half.
"After half time, we needed to front up‚ which we did. Once we scored a few tries, we relaxed a bit and played good rugby."
The Stormers were passive on defence in the first half and the overall stats make for miserable reading.
After winning their opening six matches of their campaign‚ the Stormers have suffered back-to-back defeats against the Lions and Crusaders
The Crusaders made seven line breaks and 12 tackle busts. That kind of largesse seldom goes unpunished against New Zealand teams.
The Stormers made four line breaks and seven tackle busts‚ but their finishing was not always polished enough.
It is not ideal, with the Highlanders and the Hurricanes to come on tour‚ but Fleck remains positive the season is not about to implode.
"We had better sort out our problems because if we do not it is going to be another long afternoon for us next week."
Stormers centre Daniel du Plessis and flank Cobus Wiese both suffered shoulder dislocations and are out of the tour.
Lock JD Schickerling and loose-forward Kobus van Dyk will join the Stormers in New Zealand as injury cover. Shaun Treeby, who is on tour, will act as centre cover.
The other casualty is lock Chris van Zyl who has been ruled out for a week with concussion.
