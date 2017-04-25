Stormers turn to homeboy Shaun Treeby against Highlanders

"They have a fantastic opportunity to play against some of the best players in the world and it’s a learning curve for all of us.

"So to have a guy like Treeby‚ who has spent his career playing against these guys‚ is good. We will introduce him this week‚ but we haven’t decided if it’s from the bench or in the starting team.

"He’s been great in the squad since he joined and he’s been helping a lot and we’re all excited to see how he will go when he gets on the field."

The Highlanders started the season slowly but have hit their straps in recent weeks.

Last weekend they beat the Sunwolves 40-15 but were forced to make more tackles than their opponents.

Fleck has analysed the Crusaders match and feels his team will be stronger as long as they learn and adapt after the lessons they received from the seven-time champions.

"We need to work on a lot of things. We had a good meeting and a good training session today [Monday]‚" Fleck said.

"In terms of our attack the Crusaders line speed put us under a lot of pressure. Their defensive work around the breakdown also put us under pressure.

"The Highlanders like to move the ball around and they have key All Blacks in Aaron and Ben Smith in their set up‚ as well as Malakai Fekitoa. They are a very dangerous side and they are likely to up the intensity and the tempo, and they will look at what the Crusaders did to us in that 10-minute blitz [when the Crusaders scored 21 points] and learn a lot from it too.

"We will keep pushing to play at a high intensity like we did in the second half against the Crusaders," Fleck said.

Captain Siya Kolisi is back after missing last week’s match due to Springbok resting protocols while fullback SP Marais is fit and will also be considered for selection.

