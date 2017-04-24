Return of fighting spirit gives Bulls coach hope

The Bulls do not eat off the floor — that is true at least when they play in front of their home fans.

Plenty of blue seats at Loftus were empty on Saturday, but a third home win in a row may slightly ease their concerns.

While coach Nollis Marais will gladly accept the 20-14 win against the Cheetahs as some form of atonement for their inexplicable round two loss against the same opponents in Bloemfontein‚ it was not the type that will make the Crusaders‚ Highlanders‚ Lions and Hurricanes quake in their boots.

It is the fighting spirit that Marais is happy about‚ especially with his "month of hell" around the corner. "If we didn’t show belief in ourselves and our ability‚ we should have lost this game by more than 30 points‚" Marais said. "We were 11-3 down at half-time and things could have been worse if the Cheetahs struck early, but you could see the spirit was there."

Before the New Zealand and Lions matches, there is the luxury of a bye. "[It has not] come at a bad time because we’ve got so many guys who are coming back from injury. We’ve got three tightheads on the injury list [who] need to come back."

Their backline saved their bacon through Jesse Kriel’s well-worked 74th-minute try. "Our forwards aren’t getting their act together. We’re not getting the set-piece correct; we should have good lineouts because we have three of the best locks."

TMG Digital