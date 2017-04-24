In Perth, All Black flyhalf Aaron Cruden kicked the Chiefs to a grinding 16-7 win over the endangered Western Force, landing a conversion and three penalty goals, with both sides finishing with a try each.

In winning, the Chiefs stretched New Zealand teams’ dominance over Australian opposition to 14-0 in this season’s competition.

The Force, with their future Super Rugby participation under major threat over Sanzaar restructuring for the 2018 season, fought to the end, but the Chiefs were too strong.

The Highlanders were the fourth Kiwi winners with a comfortable 40-15 bonus-point victory over Japan’s Sunwolves in Invercargill.

SA’s threatened Southern Kings rose above their off-field turmoil with a spirited 26-24 upset win over the Waratahs in Sydney. The Kings, also fighting to stay in the 2018 competition along with the Cheetahs, fought back from 17-0 down to register win only their fourth victory in two years.

"It has been an absolutely emotional tour for us with all the news regarding Super Rugby," skipper Lionel Cronjé said.

The Lions are the clear leaders of the second SA conference, edging out the Jaguares of Argentina 24-21 in Joburg.

The Melbourne Rebels, another team under threat of being culled, drew 9-9 with the Sharks in Durban.

The Bulls won the all-South African encounter with the Cheetahs 20-14 in Pretoria.

Sharks coach Robert du Preez suggested his players reimburse the Kings Park faithful after their dull draw.

It was one of the drabbest Super Rugby matches since the competition started in 1996, right down there with the Reds’ soul-destroying 6-5 win over the Sharks at the same venue all the way back in 2004.

"Our players should refund the public‚" muttered a demure Du Preez.

"It was so bad. It’s just not good enough. If you represent your province‚ and a proud province like the Sharks‚ this performance must be the worst that I’ve ever seen. That was terrible. I’m very disappointed."

His Rebels counterpart Tony McGahan wasn’t impressed either. Asked whether he thought the match was an advert for the current Super Rugby format, he said: "I wouldn’t have thought so."

Imprecision‚ mostly the Sharks’ inability to hold on to the ball‚ cost them dearly as they tried in vain to secure an improbable win after centre Andre Esterhuizen was sent off in the 17th minute.

The Rebels lost their captain Nic Stirzaker to a red card in the second half.

Still‚ Du Preez felt his side could have got the job done.

"I think we had all the opportunities in the world to win this game. We just stuffed it up ... one opportunity after the other.

AFP, additional reporting by Liam del Carme