Barcelona — Rafael Nadal made a winning start at the Barcelona Open on Tuesday as he returned from another long-term injury in what could be his final year before retirement.
The Spanish 22-time Major champion, who turns 38 in June, won 6-2 6-3 against inexperienced Italian Flavio Cobolli in their first-round match.
Now ranked 644th, Nadal was playing for the first time since January because of a hip injury and abdominal issues.
Nadal has indicated 2024 is likely to be his last as a professional player.
After pulling out of the 2023 French Open with the hip problem, the former world No 1 said he planned to retire at the end of this season.
Nadal, who is considered one of the best players of his generation and greatest clay-courter yet, has only played one event since.
But, before making his latest comeback in Barcelona, Nadal said he was not “putting a deadline” on his retirement and would only keep playing as long as he felt it was “worth it”.
This win was a positive step, if a somewhat straightforward assignment, as the record 14-time champion in Barcelona aims to return to Roland Garros in May.
“I’m just having fun and happy to start with a victory,” said Nadal, who faces a tougher opponent next in Australian world No 11 Alex de Minaur.
“I’m going through some tough moments but at the same time when I’m able to be on tour and compete a little bit it means a lot.”
Reuters
Nadal marks return from injury with a Barcelona win
The Spanish 22-time Major champion, who turns 38 in June, won 6-2 6-3 against Italian Flavio Cobolli in a first-round match
