Mawj worth supporting at Saturday’s Breeder Cup meeting in California

The big racing attraction this weekend is the Breeders Cup meeting at Santa Anita in California. Perhaps the best bet is trainer Saeed bin Suroor’s filly, Mawj, who bids to make it five consecutive wins in 2022 when the filly lines up against some formidable rivals in the Breeders Cup Turf (For Fillies & Mares) due off at 9.30pm (SA time) on Saturday.
With her chief rival, Master Of The Seas, drawing the outside gate, bookmakers have cut Mawj’s odds to 11-4. After being a solid 4-1 chance, Master Of The Seas — trained by Charlie Appleby and the mount of William Buick — is now on offer at 13-2.
Second favourite at 3-1 in the ante-post market is Japanese raider Songline who was beaten in a photo-finish in Japan three weeks ago.
Another overseas opponent is French-trained Kelina (13-2), who beat Kinross by half a length at Longchamp on Arc day at the beginning of October. The daughter of Frankel will again be partnered by Maxime Guyon and could be the right horse for the swinger with Mawj.
The Longines Breeders Cup Turf should be the highlight of the meeting with an outstanding line-up which includes Champion Stakes victor King Of Steel, Auguste Rodin, Mostahdaf and the Arc De Triomphe third, Onesto. The race is off at 10.50pm (SA time).
Frankie Dettori will again partner King Of Steel but the Roger Varian inmate is only third choice at 4-1 in the antepost market. Auguste Rodin (Ryan Moore) and Mostahdaf (Jim Crowley) are the 5-2 co-favourites.
This columnist was lucky enough to witness Mostahdaf’s win in the Juddmonte International at York in August when the Gosden horse was ridden by Dettori as Crowley was serving a suspension. If one factors in his fourth behind Equinox in the Sheema Classic in March, he makes more appeal than Auguste Rodin.
The draw for the 2,400m race was made at the Pasdadena Civic Auditorium where — about 40 years ago — Michael Jackson performed his first moonwalk dance.
Roger Varian won’t be happy with King Of Steel drawing barrier 11 with Mostahdef not much better off at gate 9. The fancied horses drawn favourably were Auguste Rodin (gate 5) and the French raider, Onesto, (gate 2).
Turffontein was waterlogged and unable to race on Tuesday and any further rain would put Thursday’s meeting at the city track in jeopardy. If they do race, jockey Gavin Lerena, successful on Puerto Manzano in last Saturday’s Charity Mile, can continue his good run of form. He has four mounts for trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren.
Pick of the quartet could be Cosmic Star who is well drawn against his eight rivals in the first leg of the jackpot. A son of Erupt, the four-year-old doesn’t have many miles on the clock and can prove the main threat to the likely favourite, Ampersand.
Mike de Kock sends out his Dynasty filly, Sea Anemone, and the four-year-old needs including in exotic bets as she reverts to a shorter trip after fading in her last start over 1,600m.
Cosmic Star’s stablemate, Chocolate Bomb, is another good ride for Lerena with the R350,000 son of Lancaster Bomber bidding to complete a hat-trick in the third race. A six-point penalty for the gelding’s recent win makes life tougher and all of Law Of Success, In The Ether and Beaded Gown possess winning chances.
Selections
1st race: (3) Courageous (9) Springer (7) City Lights (10) Venetian Moonlight
2nd race: (7) Beamonesque (3) Pure Predator (4) Ziyasha (1) Swing Upon A Star
3rd race: (9) Law Of Success (2) Chocolate Bomb (10) In The Ether (11) Beaded Gown
4th race: (6) Cosmic Star (9) Ampersand (8) Sea Anemone (4) Silver Tudor
5th race: (8) Burmese Tiara (7) Universal Love (3) Ariel’s Jet (5) Ideal Future
6th race: (5) Silver Sanctuary (7) Quiet Rebellion (1) United Council (6) Intoxicating
7th race: (6) Good Queen Bess (8) I Am Regal (3) Celtic Rumours (2) What A Honey
8th race: (8) Three Strands (2) Trentino (4) Sunshine Day (1) Paton’s Tears
