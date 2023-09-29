KEVIN MCCALLUM: Stanford, a floating bridge over troubled waters
Being rescued from a flood is cause for immense gratitude
29 September 2023 - 05:00
In March, the riders of the Absa Cape Epic crossed the Klein Rivier into Stanford via a floating bridge. Some flew over, some went a little more sedately and others tiptoed. Just one rider fell into the river, trepidation seizing his momentum and turning it into a gentle, slow-motion splash.
The young lifesaver, on hand all morning for just such a mistake, swam to him and he was hauled out, and then took the sensible option of pushing his bike the rest of the way across. The river was low that day, March 21, the dirt road that runs alongside accessible to traffic and packed with locals in fine voice. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.