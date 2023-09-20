Sport / Other Sport

Same owners of promising three-year-olds hold two aces in Vaal race

Moola Man is ready to fire as Dreamland returns from 14-week break

20 September 2023 - 19:02
by David Mollett
Picture: UNSPLASH/GENE DEVINE
Prolific owners Laurence Wernars and Harry Wilson like a punt. So the fact they own both the first and second favourites in Thursday’s sixth race at the Vaal places them in somewhat of a dilemma.

Their two horses are Moola Man — on top of the betting boards at 5-2 and Dreamland, quoted at 33-10. Interestingly, both three-year-olds are sons of deceased stallion Lancaster Bomber.

Wernars, the top buyer at last month’s Two Year-Old Sale with purchases totalling R5.93m, and Wilson will know Moola Man is ready to fire as the Stuart Pettigrew inmate has had two recent races including a win at the Free State track.

So the question now is if Dreamland — trained by Lucky Houdalakis — is fit enough to win after a 14-week break. There was lots to like about the gelding’s three-lengths maiden win in the hands of Keagan de Melo at Scottsville in June.

Mescal — a year older than both Moola Man and Dreamland — comes into the picture following two placed runs, and S’manga Khumalo’s mount has the advantage of pole position.

Harry Wilson is also co-owner in Lady Elliot, the runner partnered for the fifth time by Muzi Yeni in the fourth race.

The interesting aspect about Lady Elliot is that her half-sister (by Vercingetorix) made the top price of R1.4m at the August Two Year-Old Sale. The ticket was signed by Jane Thomas of Far End Farms and will race for well-known owner, Fred Crabbia.

Piere Strydom’s mount, Primrose Path, has been priced up 22-10 favourite in the fourth race and the filly boasts two wins and three seconds in her past five outings.

Nevertheless, this column is going to recommend each-way support of the Crawford stable’s four-year-old A Place In The Sun. The filly’s early price of 8-1 looks tempting as she is a year older than Lady Elliot and receives 6kg from Primrose Path.

Yeni, who is  looking to extend his lead over Richard Fourie in the SA Jockey Championship, has seven mounts at the meeting and the pick could be four-year-old Raffles, the runner facing nine rivals in the third race.

A son of Time Thief trained by Roy Magner, Raffles gets the blinkers fitted for the 1,800m contest, and could win his third race by beating recent Turffontein winner Destiny Of Souls.

Yeni rides Ballroom Bliss in the fifth race and Barend Botes’ mare has an each-way shout against Avoontoast and Paul Matchett’s filly, I Am Regal.

Both Khumalo and trainer Joe Soma had no luck last Saturday with the withdrawal of Back To Business, but Avoontoast is knocking on the door for a second career win.

Provided apprentice Siyanda Sosibo can overcome a wide draw, the youngster should go close with the handy weight of 52.5kg. The daughter of Canford Cliffs cost R60,000 as a yearling and has already earned nearly three times that amount.

It is somewhat surprising that Yeni is not partnering Meet The Captain in the final leg of the Pick 6 as he won on Steve Moffatt’s mare in July. Jason Gates has got the call for the six year-old with Yeni booked for Writteninthesand, the mount that beat only three home on her most recent outing.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (5) Mocha Macaroon (1) Lorna Lilly (10) Wonder I Do (8) Life Lesson2nd Race: (11) Arabian Red (7) City Lights (9) Mount Etna (1) Perform3rd Race: (2) Raffles (4) Destiny Of Souls (8) Bey Suyay (5) Perfect Witness4th Race: (8) A Place In The Sun (1) Primrose Path (3) Lady Elliot (5) Duenna5th Race: (7) I Am Regal (2) Avoontoast (3) Ballroom Bliss (4) Lady Calavera6th Race: (5) Dreamland (2) Moola Man (3) Mescal (6) Back To Basics7th Race: (9) Free Movement (3) Scallywag (4) What A Honey (6) Brave Viking8th Race: (6) Meet The Captain (2) Inner Sense (5) Cerulean Dancer (7) Carnelo

Things are looking up for the grooms

Betway to give the groom of every horse who makes the Summer Cup field a bonus of R20,000
Sport
2 days ago

Racing operator Gold Circle gets rescue package

Leading bookmaker Hollywoodbets and businessman Greg Bortz aim to ease crisis
Sport
3 weeks ago
