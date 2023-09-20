Same owners of promising three-year-olds hold two aces in Vaal race

Prolific owners Laurence Wernars and Harry Wilson like a punt. So the fact they own both the first and second favourites in Thursday’s sixth race at the Vaal places them in somewhat of a dilemma.
Their two horses are Moola Man — on top of the betting boards at 5-2 — and Dreamland, quoted at 33-10. Interestingly, both three-year-olds are sons of deceased stallion Lancaster Bomber.
Wernars, the top buyer at last month’s Two Year-Old Sale with purchases totalling R5.93m, and Wilson will know Moola Man is ready to fire as the Stuart Pettigrew inmate has had two recent races including a win at the Free State track.
So the question now is if Dreamland — trained by Lucky Houdalakis — is fit enough to win after a 14-week break. There was lots to like about the gelding’s three-lengths maiden win in the hands of Keagan de Melo at Scottsville in June.
Mescal — a year older than both Moola Man and Dreamland — comes into the picture following two placed runs, and S’manga Khumalo’s mount has the advantage of pole position.
Harry Wilson is also co-owner in Lady Elliot, the runner partnered for the fifth time by Muzi Yeni in the fourth race.
The interesting aspect about Lady Elliot is that her half-sister (by Vercingetorix) made the top price of R1.4m at the August Two Year-Old Sale. The ticket was signed by Jane Thomas of Far End Farms and will race for well-known owner, Fred Crabbia.
Piere Strydom’s mount, Primrose Path, has been priced up 22-10 favourite in the fourth race and the filly boasts two wins and three seconds in her past five outings.
Nevertheless, this column is going to recommend each-way support of the Crawford stable’s four-year-old A Place In The Sun. The filly’s early price of 8-1 looks tempting as she is a year older than Lady Elliot and receives 6kg from Primrose Path.
Yeni, who is looking to extend his lead over Richard Fourie in the SA Jockey Championship, has seven mounts at the meeting and the pick could be four-year-old Raffles, the runner facing nine rivals in the third race.
A son of Time Thief trained by Roy Magner, Raffles gets the blinkers fitted for the 1,800m contest, and could win his third race by beating recent Turffontein winner Destiny Of Souls.
Yeni rides Ballroom Bliss in the fifth race and Barend Botes’ mare has an each-way shout against Avoontoast and Paul Matchett’s filly, I Am Regal.
Both Khumalo and trainer Joe Soma had no luck last Saturday with the withdrawal of Back To Business, but Avoontoast is knocking on the door for a second career win.
Provided apprentice Siyanda Sosibo can overcome a wide draw, the youngster should go close with the handy weight of 52.5kg. The daughter of Canford Cliffs cost R60,000 as a yearling and has already earned nearly three times that amount.
It is somewhat surprising that Yeni is not partnering Meet The Captain in the final leg of the Pick 6 as he won on Steve Moffatt’s mare in July. Jason Gates has got the call for the six year-old with Yeni booked for Writteninthesand, the mount that beat only three home on her most recent outing.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (5) Mocha Macaroon (1) Lorna Lilly (10) Wonder I Do (8) Life Lesson2nd Race: (11) Arabian Red (7) City Lights (9) Mount Etna (1) Perform3rd Race: (2) Raffles (4) Destiny Of Souls (8) Bey Suyay (5) Perfect Witness4th Race: (8) A Place In The Sun (1) Primrose Path (3) Lady Elliot (5) Duenna5th Race: (7) I Am Regal (2) Avoontoast (3) Ballroom Bliss (4) Lady Calavera6th Race: (5) Dreamland (2) Moola Man (3) Mescal (6) Back To Basics7th Race: (9) Free Movement (3) Scallywag (4) What A Honey (6) Brave Viking8th Race: (6) Meet The Captain (2) Inner Sense (5) Cerulean Dancer (7) Carnelo
Same owners of promising three-year-olds hold two aces in Vaal race
Moola Man is ready to fire as Dreamland returns from 14-week break
Prolific owners Laurence Wernars and Harry Wilson like a punt. So the fact they own both the first and second favourites in Thursday’s sixth race at the Vaal places them in somewhat of a dilemma.
Their two horses are Moola Man — on top of the betting boards at 5-2 — and Dreamland, quoted at 33-10. Interestingly, both three-year-olds are sons of deceased stallion Lancaster Bomber.
Wernars, the top buyer at last month’s Two Year-Old Sale with purchases totalling R5.93m, and Wilson will know Moola Man is ready to fire as the Stuart Pettigrew inmate has had two recent races including a win at the Free State track.
So the question now is if Dreamland — trained by Lucky Houdalakis — is fit enough to win after a 14-week break. There was lots to like about the gelding’s three-lengths maiden win in the hands of Keagan de Melo at Scottsville in June.
Mescal — a year older than both Moola Man and Dreamland — comes into the picture following two placed runs, and S’manga Khumalo’s mount has the advantage of pole position.
Harry Wilson is also co-owner in Lady Elliot, the runner partnered for the fifth time by Muzi Yeni in the fourth race.
The interesting aspect about Lady Elliot is that her half-sister (by Vercingetorix) made the top price of R1.4m at the August Two Year-Old Sale. The ticket was signed by Jane Thomas of Far End Farms and will race for well-known owner, Fred Crabbia.
Piere Strydom’s mount, Primrose Path, has been priced up 22-10 favourite in the fourth race and the filly boasts two wins and three seconds in her past five outings.
Nevertheless, this column is going to recommend each-way support of the Crawford stable’s four-year-old A Place In The Sun. The filly’s early price of 8-1 looks tempting as she is a year older than Lady Elliot and receives 6kg from Primrose Path.
Yeni, who is looking to extend his lead over Richard Fourie in the SA Jockey Championship, has seven mounts at the meeting and the pick could be four-year-old Raffles, the runner facing nine rivals in the third race.
A son of Time Thief trained by Roy Magner, Raffles gets the blinkers fitted for the 1,800m contest, and could win his third race by beating recent Turffontein winner Destiny Of Souls.
Yeni rides Ballroom Bliss in the fifth race and Barend Botes’ mare has an each-way shout against Avoontoast and Paul Matchett’s filly, I Am Regal.
Both Khumalo and trainer Joe Soma had no luck last Saturday with the withdrawal of Back To Business, but Avoontoast is knocking on the door for a second career win.
Provided apprentice Siyanda Sosibo can overcome a wide draw, the youngster should go close with the handy weight of 52.5kg. The daughter of Canford Cliffs cost R60,000 as a yearling and has already earned nearly three times that amount.
It is somewhat surprising that Yeni is not partnering Meet The Captain in the final leg of the Pick 6 as he won on Steve Moffatt’s mare in July. Jason Gates has got the call for the six year-old with Yeni booked for Writteninthesand, the mount that beat only three home on her most recent outing.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (5) Mocha Macaroon (1) Lorna Lilly (10) Wonder I Do (8) Life Lesson2nd Race: (11) Arabian Red (7) City Lights (9) Mount Etna (1) Perform3rd Race: (2) Raffles (4) Destiny Of Souls (8) Bey Suyay (5) Perfect Witness4th Race: (8) A Place In The Sun (1) Primrose Path (3) Lady Elliot (5) Duenna5th Race: (7) I Am Regal (2) Avoontoast (3) Ballroom Bliss (4) Lady Calavera6th Race: (5) Dreamland (2) Moola Man (3) Mescal (6) Back To Basics7th Race: (9) Free Movement (3) Scallywag (4) What A Honey (6) Brave Viking8th Race: (6) Meet The Captain (2) Inner Sense (5) Cerulean Dancer (7) Carnelo
Things are looking up for the grooms
Racing operator Gold Circle gets rescue package
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Two provinces back Bortz’ moves over awards and probes
Betway and 4Racing join forces for race days this summer
Bloodstock SA celebrate outcome of BSA sales
Drakenstein Stud stars at Equus Awards
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.