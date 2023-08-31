Betway and 4Racing join forces for race days this summer

Betway, the leading global online betting company, will be collaborating this summer with the racing operator, 4Racing, for a series of race days featuring exciting bonus incentives and stakes increases.
Betway will sponsor 13 race days on the highveld and Eastern Cape, which kick off this Friday at Fairview with the Betway Jockey Club Stakes and conclude with the Joburg Spring Challenge at Turffontein on October 7.
They have also agreed to sponsor the grade 3 Graham Beck race day on October 28 and have taken the headline sponsorship of the Victory Moon Stakes race day on November 5. This will form the fun “Spring into Summer” Series leading up to the showpiece R5m Betway Summer Cup at Turffontein on November 25.
Jonathan Blumberg, head of customer experience at Betway, said they were committed to supporting the horse racing industry and all its various stakeholders and promised further initiatives will be announced before the running of the Summer Cup. He said: “We are extremely excited. We are striving to do all we can for the industry as a whole.”
“Betway’s sponsorship and integration with the Tote gives us the perfect springboard to leap into what is set to be an exciting summer season for punters,” said Gabriel Soma, 4Racing’s head of racing operations.
The Listed Betway Spring Spree Stakes tops a quality card at Turffontein’s inside track on Saturday. Johan Janse van Vuuren’s in-form gelding Sheldon looks to have a lot going for him, but he will have a few formidable rivals in a race full of pace. The perennial place-getter, Quantum Theory, reverts to a sprint and trainer Robbie Sage will be hoping his booking of S’manga Khumalo will change the fortunes of this talented four-year-old.
The backup feature is the Betway The Lady’s Stakes over 1,200m, tailor-made for Mike and Adam Azzie’s flyer, Coldhardstare, who as a pull of 4.5kg at the weights with the likely favourite, Mrs Browning.
Lucky Houdalakis sends out two handily weighted runners earlier in the day and that he has engaged Craig Zackey on both runners, speaks volumes. Queen Of Camelot (race 3), takes on a field of hard-knocking fillies and mares, but has shown enough to suggest that she has bigger fish to fry.
Bob’s Your Uncle (race 4) is a favourite among punters for being one that runs his heart out every time he goes to the track. He is overdue for a third career win and should be suited to course and distance.
Selections
1st race: (1) Tyrconnell (6) Kings Ransom (9) Ryan’s Boulevard (10) Wazzup
2nd race: (1) Ignatius (2) American Biscuit (3) Run For Cover (4) French Impact
3rd race: (7) Queen Of Camelot (2) Simple Simple (4) Que Cue Azul (1) Strange Magic
4th race: (6) Bob’s Your Uncle (1) Raffles (3) Millahue (2) Supreme Dance
5th race: (2) Johnny Dogs (3) Luthuli (8) Over Two You (7) Elusive Swan
6th race: (3) Coldhardstare (1) Mrs Browning (4) Bonika (6) Good Queen Bess
7th race: (4) Quantum Theory (1) Sheldon (6) Team Gold (11) Bard Of Avon
8th race: (5) Ready To Charge (6) Capsaicin (2) Cliff Hanger (7) Global Thunder
9th race: (3) Moonshinethrough (8) Rainbow Reward (1) Captain Hindsight (4) Aussenkehr
10th race: (1) Golden Sickle (3) Miss Hannigan (4) Rozara (2) On Cue
