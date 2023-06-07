Habib makes correct call with Singapore racing due to end

Prices fell earlier in the session on weak Chinese economic data and rising US fuel inventories
Jockey Calvin Habib’s decision to return to SA after a short spell in Singapore looks like the right move now that it has been announced that racing will be terminated in the Asian city in October 2024.
The site of Kranji racecourse is to be handed back to the Singapore government for redevelopment.
Club chair Niam Chiang Meng said: “We are saddened by the decision of government to close the club. At the same time, we understand the land needs of Singapore including housing and other potential uses such as leisure and recreation.
“We will do our best to ensure it’s business as usual for the club until our final meeting on October 5 2024,” said Meng.
Habib would have had no inkling of this development and cited the reason for his return home as the Singapore Turf Club staging only two meetings per week.
The 26-year-old, who has ridden 73 winners this season, has six booked mounts at the Vaal on Thursday and the pick of the sextet could be Sean Tarry’s runner, Indlamu, in the fourth race.
Owned by bookmaker Lance Michael, Indlamu is back in handicap company after contesting May’s Greyville 1,900m in which he finished seventh behind Durban July entry, Pacaya.
Paul Matchett is striding out much better after a hip operation, and his horses have done well in recent weeks. His five-year-old, Diesel And Dust, may pose the main threat to Indlamu.
Another runner firmly in the picture is Tony Peter’s six-time winner Vanderbilt with Duke Of Sussex who is unbeaten over Thursday’s course and distance.
In the first race, Habib will partner a Tarry newcomer in Jordan — a son of Silvano who cost R700,000 as a yearling. The youngster’s grandmother, Express Queen, won four races including a grade 3 event.
Several of Jordan’s rivals are having their second run and are open to improvement. They include Canford Rose, Thomas Rainwater and Majestic Touch who started favourite on his debut at Turffontein in April.
Another expensive Tarry two-year-old, Let’s Go Now, makes her first appearance in the second race and the market will need a check on this R540,000 filly who is a sister to Bless My Stars.
Of those fillies who have raced, Lady Fallon, a daughter of Act Of War, and Mike de Kock’s runner, Woodland Glade, the mount of Keagan De Melo, make the most appeal.
Recent maiden winner, Mo The Man, ventures into handicap company under De Melo in the fifth race and needs including in exotic bets. The son of Royal Mo faces some in-form rivals including the well-drawn Spin Doctor, Lord Varys and recent Greyville winner, Tirpitz.
Drawn in pole position, De Melo’s mount, Maboneng, looks another attractive mount for the Tarry stable though Call The Wind, Gimme The Flame and the two-year-old Bom Bom warrant inclusion in Pick 6 perms.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: No Selection
2nd Race: (4) Lady Fallon (11) Woodland Glade (5) Let’s Go Now (9) Shilpa’s Moon
3rd Race: (9) Holocene (12) We Are The Logans (4) Uncle Lucky (1) Archimedes
4th Race: (5) Indlamu (7) Diesel And Dust (1) Vanderbilt (4) Duke Of Sussex
5th Race: (6) Tirpitz (3) Spin Doctor (1) Tizona (12) Mo The Man
6th Race: (10) Axel Collins (11) Covert Operator (1) Captain Dizzy (9) Successful Secret
7th Race: (2) Whatyouwaitingfor (5) Fur Baby (3) Alabama Anna (7) Dancing Arabian
8th Race: (8) Maboneng (4) Call The Wind (3) Bom Bom (1) Gimme The Flame
