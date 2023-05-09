Reign of racing’s omnipresent superstar nears its end

An unexpected rise in US oil inventories has sparked demand concerns, while investors await US inflation data
The opportunity is there for Britain’s new king and his heirs to reshape the institution and give it a more modern and relevant role
National police commissioner backs former Eskom CEO’s claim he informed law enforcement, but the Hawks and police minister deny they were told
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
Michelin moved swiftly to protect trade secrets which a former employee was able to reveal to its competitor
GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Nine-member jury awards about $5m in compensatory and punitive damages in civil case
Fifteen players invited, but excludes Stormers players who are preparing for the URC semifinal
Ban on private jets could set a precedent, but will barely scratch the surface of aviation emissions
The reign of King Charles III may have just begun, but how is racing going to cope without its superstar, Frankie Dettori? This was the question racing fans were asking after the 52-year-old partnered Chaldean to victory in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.
For the record, the Italian-born rider was winning his 22nd British classic and riding in the 2000 Guineas for the 29th time.
“Emotionally, to win my last 2000 Guineas — it’s amazing,” Dettori told reporters. “My emotions are all over the place. I don’t know whether to laugh, cry or enjoy it. I’m so messed up at the moment — let me soak it all in,” he added.
Regarding the race, Dettori said: “I was in a fight with Oisin [Murphy] and once I got rid of him I was sure something was going to come out of the pack. But all I could see was daylight and I couldn’t believe it was happening to me.”
Chaldean’s trainer Andrew Balding, winning his second 2000 Guineas following Kameko’s success in 2020, was also full of praise for the winning rider.
“Ever since I’ve been involved in the sport he’s been an omnipresent superstar and what a fitting way to end his last 2000 Guineas,” said Balding.
“Chaldean is a son of Frankel who was a grade 1 winning two-year-old and a classic winning three-year-old. You can’t get much better than that,” he added.
Next stop for Chaldean will be the St James Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot with Paddy Power quoting the colt at 4-5 for the June 20 race.
Oisin Murphy, back among the winners after serving a year-long ban, might have missed out in the 2000 Guineas, but he made no mistake on Mawj in Sunday’s 1000 Guineas.
Starting at 9-1, Saeed bin Suroor’s filly got home by half a length from the 6-4 favourite, Tahiyra. It was the trainer’s first classic winner in 14 years.
Bin Suroor said: “Mawj is a tiny filly but she has a big heart. She is a grade 2 winner and unbeaten in Dubai. We will keep the options open as I want to see how she comes back after the race. She is entered in the French Guineas — that might be too close — and she is also in the Irish Guineas.”
The favourite, Tahiyra, wasn’t helped by a tardy start but looked set to haul in the winner in the closing stages but couldn’t when asked for maximum effort.
Another horse bound for Royal Ascot is 2021 Epsom Derby winner Adayar. He bounced back to form with victory in the Gordon Richard Stakes and now heads for the Prince Of Wales Stakes.
Winning trainer Charlie Appleby said: “William Buick said it was tiring ground and he didn’t handle the dip, but good horses can overcome all these negatives and do what he did. He’ll come forward for the race.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Reign of racing’s omnipresent superstar nears its end
Jockey Frankie Dettori wins his last 2000 Guineas
The reign of King Charles III may have just begun, but how is racing going to cope without its superstar, Frankie Dettori? This was the question racing fans were asking after the 52-year-old partnered Chaldean to victory in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.
For the record, the Italian-born rider was winning his 22nd British classic and riding in the 2000 Guineas for the 29th time.
“Emotionally, to win my last 2000 Guineas — it’s amazing,” Dettori told reporters. “My emotions are all over the place. I don’t know whether to laugh, cry or enjoy it. I’m so messed up at the moment — let me soak it all in,” he added.
Regarding the race, Dettori said: “I was in a fight with Oisin [Murphy] and once I got rid of him I was sure something was going to come out of the pack. But all I could see was daylight and I couldn’t believe it was happening to me.”
Chaldean’s trainer Andrew Balding, winning his second 2000 Guineas following Kameko’s success in 2020, was also full of praise for the winning rider.
“Ever since I’ve been involved in the sport he’s been an omnipresent superstar and what a fitting way to end his last 2000 Guineas,” said Balding.
“Chaldean is a son of Frankel who was a grade 1 winning two-year-old and a classic winning three-year-old. You can’t get much better than that,” he added.
Next stop for Chaldean will be the St James Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot with Paddy Power quoting the colt at 4-5 for the June 20 race.
Oisin Murphy, back among the winners after serving a year-long ban, might have missed out in the 2000 Guineas, but he made no mistake on Mawj in Sunday’s 1000 Guineas.
Starting at 9-1, Saeed bin Suroor’s filly got home by half a length from the 6-4 favourite, Tahiyra. It was the trainer’s first classic winner in 14 years.
Bin Suroor said: “Mawj is a tiny filly but she has a big heart. She is a grade 2 winner and unbeaten in Dubai. We will keep the options open as I want to see how she comes back after the race. She is entered in the French Guineas — that might be too close — and she is also in the Irish Guineas.”
The favourite, Tahiyra, wasn’t helped by a tardy start but looked set to haul in the winner in the closing stages but couldn’t when asked for maximum effort.
Another horse bound for Royal Ascot is 2021 Epsom Derby winner Adayar. He bounced back to form with victory in the Gordon Richard Stakes and now heads for the Prince Of Wales Stakes.
Winning trainer Charlie Appleby said: “William Buick said it was tiring ground and he didn’t handle the dip, but good horses can overcome all these negatives and do what he did. He’ll come forward for the race.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
O’Brien hopes to be crowned 2000 Guineas winner on coronation day
Beck colours can be to the fore again at Vaal
Dettori bids farewell to Dubai in best possible way
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.