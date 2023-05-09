Sport / Other Sport

Reign of racing’s omnipresent superstar nears its end

Jockey Frankie Dettori wins his last 2000 Guineas

09 May 2023 - 14:40 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH
The reign of King Charles III may have just begun, but how is racing going to cope without its superstar, Frankie Dettori? This was the question racing fans were asking after the 52-year-old partnered Chaldean to victory in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

For the record, the Italian-born rider was winning his 22nd British classic and riding in the 2000 Guineas for the 29th time.

“Emotionally, to win my last 2000 Guineas — it’s amazing,” Dettori told reporters. “My emotions are all over the place. I don’t know whether to laugh, cry or enjoy it. I’m so messed up at the moment — let me soak it all in,” he added.

Regarding the race, Dettori said: “I was in a fight with Oisin [Murphy] and once I got rid of him I was sure something was going to come out of the pack. But all I could see was daylight and I couldn’t believe it was happening to me.”

Chaldean’s trainer Andrew Balding, winning his second 2000 Guineas following Kameko’s success in 2020, was also full of praise for the winning rider.

“Ever since I’ve been involved in the sport he’s been an omnipresent superstar and what a fitting way to end his last 2000 Guineas,” said Balding.

“Chaldean is a son of Frankel who was a grade 1 winning two-year-old and a classic winning three-year-old. You can’t get much better than that,” he added.

Next stop for Chaldean will be the St James Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot with Paddy Power quoting the colt at 4-5 for the June 20 race.

Oisin Murphy, back among the winners after serving a year-long ban, might have missed out in the 2000 Guineas, but he made no mistake on Mawj in Sunday’s 1000 Guineas.

Starting at 9-1, Saeed bin Suroor’s filly got home by half a length from the 6-4 favourite, Tahiyra. It was the trainer’s first classic winner in 14 years.

Bin Suroor said: “Mawj is a tiny filly but she has a big heart. She is a grade 2 winner and unbeaten in Dubai. We will keep the options open as I want to see how she comes back after the race. She is entered in the French Guineas — that might be too close — and she is also in the Irish Guineas.”

The favourite, Tahiyra, wasn’t helped by a tardy start but looked set to haul in the winner in the closing stages but couldn’t when asked for maximum effort.

Another horse bound for Royal Ascot is 2021 Epsom Derby winner Adayar. He bounced back to form with victory in the Gordon Richard Stakes and now heads for the Prince Of Wales Stakes.

Winning trainer Charlie Appleby said: “William Buick said it was tiring ground and he didn’t handle the dip, but good horses can overcome all these negatives and do what he did. He’ll come forward for the race.”

