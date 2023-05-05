KEVIN MCCALLUM: Not a stealer of sheep, but a cheater of death

From the perspective of a different central bank, the ECB has been criticised for not being aggressive enough, says Compare Broker’s Jameel Ahmad
Grant Lottering's book reveals how the cyclist dealt with a crisis, among other things
Better storytelling could be a welcome spin-off from the writers’ strike in the dream factory city
The first and only time I met Grant Lottering, I thought he might be a sheep thief. Grant is many things — ultra-endurance cyclist, motivational speaker, a cheater of death and now author, but a stealer of sheep? Nah.
It was a meeting of some serendipity and coincidence. Myself and David Higgs, the cyclist, chef and Instagram superstar, were driving home from completing the Double Century, the 209km trundle starting and finishing in Swellendam. We had stopped off at a farm in the Karoo, somewhere on the N9 in the region of Willowmore, as I recall.
David had overnighted at the farm on a Covid-madness-induced gravel cycle from Joburg to Knysna. He had never met the farmer nor his family before, but they took him in for the night and looked after him. David thought it only proper to thank them. The road to the farm is a straight couple of kilometres of dust and stones. It is the middle of nowhere, which in the Karoo, is everywhere.
A new Mercedes-Benz SUV, exactly like David’s, was parked on the road. David was suspicious. “Could be trying to steal sheep,” he said. I was shocked and stunned. What kind of person who drives a Merc could not afford to buy sheep? It was like a GTI driver not being to afford personalised plates.
We pulled up slowly, ready to take on the rustlers. There, sitting on the tailgate looking into the distance was Grant. He and David knew each other from being Mercedes ambassadors. I had interviewed him a month before. And there, on a dirt road in nowhere, we happened upon each other. A meeting of serendipity and coincidence.
Grant had been looking into the distance at the road he would use on his next ultra-endurance cycling adventure. I couldn’t see the road for the mountains. Grant could.
Grant found new roads to travel after a horrific crash during a race in the Italian Alps. It is not the only story in his breathtaking, just-released book Riding Life, but it is the start of a life lived differently, the central moment of an extraordinary tale of overcoming and giving back. Riding Life begins with one of the most dramatic and hard-hitting of lines: “I know the answer to one of life’s greatest mysteries: what does it feel like when you die? Because it happened to me.”
He was declared dead, his heart stopped beating twice, after hitting a rock embankment at the side of a mountain in Trento, northern Italy in July 2013. He was resuscitated at the side of the road in a “picture postcard village in the mountains”.
In summary, he had broken 22 bones in his body, ruptured arteries in his neck and right arm. His lungs and thorax had collapsed. In detail, the Laureus Foundation, of whom Grant is an ambassador, listed them thus: “He had two compound fractures of his lumbar and cervical spine, 12 rib fractures, a fractured sternum, two compound fractures of his right femur, multiple fractures of his shoulder blade and clavicle, crushed shoulder, internal bleeding in abdomen and spleen and ruptured veins in his neck and right arm. He underwent six operations and 83 rehabilitation sessions.”
The doctors who treated him told him he would never ride again. For Grant, who had been a good enough rider to turn professional and race in Belgium, it was a challenge and a beginning.
Less than 12 months later, he was on the start line of La Marmotte Sportive, an amateur race than ends on the Alpe d’Huez. Two weeks later, he drove past the place he had crashed, a shaking and cathartic moment.
From 2014 to 2022, Grant has ridden for others with his Im’possible Tours. He has raised R2.62m, which works out at about R424 per km. He has climbed 133,400m up the mountains and roads of SA and the world. Riding Life tells of his second life honestly and in detail as Grant works his way through the changes and challenges, his successes and failures.
It is Grant’s ability to rebound from the failures and turn them into triumphs that breathe life into Riding Life, a story of a man who cheated death to become an ultra-endurance cyclist, motivational speaker and author, and a man who would never steal a sheep.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Two Oceans brings together two praiseworthy heroes
MARK ETHERIDGE: Sea dogs hail supersailor Neuschäfer’s Golden Globe solo win
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Wronged by mum, now World Rugby puts the green-red boot in
