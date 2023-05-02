Sport / Other Sport

Sabalenka advances to Madrid Open semis

Karatsev overpowers fellow Russian Medvedev to reach his first Masters quarterfinal

02 May 2023 - 17:43 Rohith Nair
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in action during her quarterfinal match against Egypt’s Mayar Sherif at Park Manzanares in Madrid, Spain, on May 2 2023. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in action during her quarterfinal match against Egypt’s Mayar Sherif at Park Manzanares in Madrid, Spain, on May 2 2023. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS

Bengaluru — World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka denied unseeded Egyptian Mayar Sherif the biggest victory of her career when the Belarusian came back from a set down to win their Madrid Open quarterfinal 2-6 6-2 6-1 on Tuesday.

Sabalenka was not at her best and made 37 unforced errors in the match, but the Australian Open champion bounced back midway through the second set to win 10 games in a row and take control.

Sherif, who has won just one WTA 250 title in her career, was gifted the first game of the match, winning all her points through unforced errors from Sabalenka to break the Belarusian before building a 3-1 lead.

Sabalenka saved a set point at 5-1 but Sherif, playing in her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal after beating three seeded players, served out to take the opening set.

The Egyptian took the lead in the second set too before Sabalenka, who was a break down, finally found her groove to break four times and force a decider.

The 2021 champion then showed no mercy in the third as she raced into a 5-0 lead before Sherif got on the board. But that only delayed the inevitable as Sabalenka sealed victory with a winner down the line.

“Honestly I was just trying to keep fighting and keep playing my game. She played unbelievable tennis, she’s a clay court specialist and I’m very happy with this win,” Sabalenka said.

In the men’s draw, Russian Aslan Karatsev rattled second seed Daniil Medvedev with his powerful groundstrokes to upset his fellow Russian and clinch a 7-6(1) 6-4 win to reach his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Karatsev, ranked 121 in the world, has now beaten world No 3 Medvedev twice in his career with both wins coming on clay.

“I’m feeling great, playing well, I just have to focus every match, so I will be prepared for the next one,” Karatsev said.

"[Against top players] you just concentrate more, you have to be 100%, you have to focus more because they do not give you any free points. You have to be consistent and mentally tough, so I think I’m doing well.”

Reuters

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas to clinch back-to-back Barcelona titles

Spanish phenomenon clinches third ATP Tour title of the year
Sport
1 week ago

Djokovic admits he needs prep time for clay

World No 1 says he had an 'ugly' start despite victory over Ivan Gakhov
Sport
2 weeks ago

Money ball: How SA sport became big business

There’s good money to be had in local sports — not least as a result of the sales of broadcast rights. And while there are vast discrepancies in the ...
Features
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Kaizer Chiefs coach fast beginning to sound like ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Premier League talking points: Callum Wilson ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Brad Binder savours weekend on podium
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Multileague T20 deals spook cricket boards in a ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Swallows fly up log as Chiefs stumble yet again
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Djokovic may be elbowed into early Monte Carlo exit

Sport / Other Sport

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka bewildered by locker room hate

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic admits he needs prep time for clay

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start on clay

Sport / Other Sport

‘Hard court specialist’ Medvedev ‘realistic’ about clay courts

Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz dominates Lajovic, Andreescu breezes past Kenin in Miami

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.