Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka bewildered by locker room hate

Investors turn to the safe-haven asset amid expectations of a coming low-interest environment
ANC politicians’ refusal to buy only vehicles made in SA proves they don’t care about the country, its industry or its people
The suspended public protector faces impeachment proceedings for misconduct and incompetence
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
The International Aviation Women’s Association says accountability is needed to deliver gender parity in the industry where women hold just 13% of executive posts
The Washington-based institution cites load-shedding and weaker commodity prices for the sharp deceleration
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
The country aims to give more recognition to its Indigenous people, who have inhabited the continent for 60,000 years but are not mentioned in the 122-year-old constitution
Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 119 off 61 balls allowed the team to chase down the West Indies’ target of 261 within 30 overs
This perfect device for the music connoisseur who values style and portability
Bengaluru — Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka says she struggled to understand the “hate” she encountered in the locker room amid strained relations between some players after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The world No 2 has previously said she has nothing against Ukrainian people and felt bad for them as Moscow’s action rages on. Belarus has been a staging area for the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.
“It was really tough for me because I’ve never faced that much hate in the locker room,” Sabalenka said ahead of the Miami Open. “There are a lot of haters on Instagram when you’re losing matches, but in the locker room I’ve never faced that.
“It was really tough to understand that there’s so many people who hate me for no reason. I did nothing.”
Australian Open champion Sabalenka lost in the final of Indian Wells to Elena Rybakina on Sunday.
Earlier in the tournament, Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from her match against Sabalenka over a panic attack triggered by a conversation with WTA chief Steve Simon about tennis’s response to Russia’s invasion.
Sabalenka said she had been having “weird conversations” with members of some players’ teams in the past year. “It was really tough, but now it’s getting better,” she said.
World No 1 Iga Swiatek has called for more support to be offered to Ukrainian players, saying the tennis leadership was not doing enough, but two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus said that was not the case.
“There are certain players that have different feelings and behaviours. Overall, I don’t necessarily share the same opinion as Iga does,” Azarenka said.
“I’d encourage her to look at the things that have been done before she makes comments. As a player council member I’m happy to provide the facts. That would be a more appropriate way to have that conversation.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka bewildered by locker room hate
Tennis star targeted after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Bengaluru — Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka says she struggled to understand the “hate” she encountered in the locker room amid strained relations between some players after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The world No 2 has previously said she has nothing against Ukrainian people and felt bad for them as Moscow’s action rages on. Belarus has been a staging area for the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.
“It was really tough for me because I’ve never faced that much hate in the locker room,” Sabalenka said ahead of the Miami Open. “There are a lot of haters on Instagram when you’re losing matches, but in the locker room I’ve never faced that.
“It was really tough to understand that there’s so many people who hate me for no reason. I did nothing.”
Australian Open champion Sabalenka lost in the final of Indian Wells to Elena Rybakina on Sunday.
Earlier in the tournament, Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from her match against Sabalenka over a panic attack triggered by a conversation with WTA chief Steve Simon about tennis’s response to Russia’s invasion.
Sabalenka said she had been having “weird conversations” with members of some players’ teams in the past year. “It was really tough, but now it’s getting better,” she said.
World No 1 Iga Swiatek has called for more support to be offered to Ukrainian players, saying the tennis leadership was not doing enough, but two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus said that was not the case.
“There are certain players that have different feelings and behaviours. Overall, I don’t necessarily share the same opinion as Iga does,” Azarenka said.
“I’d encourage her to look at the things that have been done before she makes comments. As a player council member I’m happy to provide the facts. That would be a more appropriate way to have that conversation.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nadal out of top 10 for first time in 18 years
No 1 Swiatek learning to live with target on her back
US visa ban forces Djokovic to withdraw from Indian Wells
Medvedev beats Rublev in Dubai for hard-court hat-trick
Britain’s Norrie turns tables on Alcaraz in Rio final
Swiatek urges women’s tennis chiefs to push harder for equal pay
Wu is first Chinese man to win ATP title with Dallas triumph
Djokovic awaits green light for US tournaments
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.