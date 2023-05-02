This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

Scopa postpones Eskom corruption meeting due to key members' unavailability

The meeting was scheduled to take place Wednesday, but the committee will still be briefed by the SIU, the Hawks and the SAPS national commissioner

02 May 2023 - 17:38 Linda Ensor
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FILE PHOTO

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has postponed the meeting with the Eskom board, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and presidential security advisor Sydney Mufamadi to deal with corruption at the power utility.

The meeting was due to take place Wednesday to address the allegations of corruption at Eskom made by its former CEO Andre de Ruyter.

Committee chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said in a statement the postponement was due to the unavailability of some of the people required for the meeting.

Gordhan is on official business in China, the Eskom board has requested additional time and Mufamadi is also on official business abroad.

The committee will be briefed on Eskom-related matters by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the Hawks and the SAPS national commissioner Sehlahle Fannie Masemola on May 9.

The following day the committee will meet with the Eskom board, on May 17 it will meet with Gordhan and on May 23 with Mufamadi.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

