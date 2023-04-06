The technology group has been forced to reveal more details about its secretive PIC settlement, thanks to the JSE
Revelations that potential buyers have been shortlisted is good news for half a million people, even if the clock is ticking furiously
Judge links existence of lower rates for farmers to importance of food security
There’s good money to be had in local sports — not least as a result of the sales of broadcast rights. And while there are vast discrepancies in the kind of funding that the different codes attract, ...
All the remaining games for SA teams in the Champions Cup will be on the road in Europe
There was a time, in living memory, when many of South Africa’s major sports were run out of the proverbial old tog bag. Rugby from Danie Craven’s car boot (in at least two cases), cricket from a cottage on the grounds of Joburg’s Wanderers club or, in the case of financially stressed nonracial bodies, from the sitting-room of struggle icon Hassan Howa’s home in Heathfield, and football from a parking lot.
Today the three codes are multimillion-rand businesses, driven largely by TV. It’s a big-money game. Last year, Star India paid an eye-watering $3.2bn for the broadcast rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for five years. Viacom18 paid about the same for streaming rights over five years. Taken together, that’s a cool R114bn for five seasons of cricket...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Money ball: How SA sport became big business
There’s good money to be had in local sports, not least as a result of the sales of TV rights. Some stars command many millions in pay and sponsorships. But there are vast discrepancies in the funding given to the various codes
There was a time, in living memory, when many of South Africa’s major sports were run out of the proverbial old tog bag. Rugby from Danie Craven’s car boot (in at least two cases), cricket from a cottage on the grounds of Joburg’s Wanderers club or, in the case of financially stressed nonracial bodies, from the sitting-room of struggle icon Hassan Howa’s home in Heathfield, and football from a parking lot.
Today the three codes are multimillion-rand businesses, driven largely by TV. It’s a big-money game. Last year, Star India paid an eye-watering $3.2bn for the broadcast rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for five years. Viacom18 paid about the same for streaming rights over five years. Taken together, that’s a cool R114bn for five seasons of cricket...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.