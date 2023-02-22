Tarry stable set to be among the winners on 10-race card at Turffontein

The startup revealed it had raised $100m in new funding.
With the weather playing ball, there should be no worries about Thursday’s 10-race programme at Turffontein where former champion trainer Sean Tarry should be among the winners.
Tarry sends a team of nine horses to the city track and could possibly land a four-timer with Broadlands (first race), Jet Dynasty (fifth), Sister Light (sixth) and Elembee (seventh).
Leading jockey Keagan De Melo rides three of the Tarry runners and his best chance of success lies with Jet Dynasty in the first leg of the jackpot.
A son of Dynasty who cost R1.2m as a yearling, Jet Dynasty made no show on debut in October, but it was a different story on his second outing when the three-year-old ran second to Silvano’s Song.
Though Stepping Out was a beaten favourite last time out, he rates the main danger to Tarry’s runner and is drawn in pole position.
In the opening event, Broadlands will hopefully leave the maiden ranks with Anathi Feni booked for the ride. The daughter of Silvano was purchased by Kentucky-based breeder, Antony Beck, for R400,000.
Feni will know he faces a tough opponent in Rosslyn with Sam Mosia partnering Robyn Klaasen’s consistent filly for the first time.
Tarry has a strong hand in the sixth race with two runners, Sister Light and Marigold Hotel. The first-named did this column a favour last time out when winning at odds of 7-1 and given only a three-point penalty — the filly could notch the fourth win of her career.
Stablemate Marigold Hotel is strong backup for Tarry with De Melo in the saddle for the first time. Even so, the four-year-old is set to carry 62kg which means she is giving a lot of weight to Sister Light.
Tony Peter’s filly, Tipsy Tarragon, is back in calmer waters having contested the Fillies Guineas in which she finished in midfield behind Lady Of Power. Denis Schwarz retains the ride on the daughter of Dynasty.
Elembee — co-owned by bookmaker Lance Michael — missed an engagement last week but is set to start favourite for the seventh race over 1,450m.
The Pomodoro filly has shown ability in her three starts and gets the vote to win her second race at the expense of Mike de Kock’s mare, Golden Spoon.
De Kock saddles the well-bred filly, Nyali Beach, in the eighth race and would have a chance if the market speaks in her favour. The filly hasn’t been seen in action since Summer Cup day in November.
Rosaprima has a good draw and could take a hand in the finish with Ryan Munger taking over from an apprentice. Just Be Nice, another well-drawn runner, needs including in exotic perms.
Dancetildaylight — formerly with Candice Bass-Robinson and now with Johan Janse van Vuuren — will have a big shout in the final leg of the Pick 6 if anywhere near her peak after a 14-week break.
It’s likely Dancetildaylight’s toughest rival will be her stablemate, Tsar Bomba. The three-year-old boasts two wins and three thirds from his five outings.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (3) Broadlands (2) Rosslyn (6 Queen Britanna (4) Cantfoolme
2nd Race: No Selection
3rd Race: (No Selection)
4th Race: (5) Elusive Justice (9) Camerata (1) Fulliautomatix (8) Sagan
5th Race: (9) Jet Dynasty (1) Stepping Out (12) Storm Dominator (3) Carnelo
6th Race: (8) Sister Light (1) Marigold Hotel (4) Tipsy Tarragon (6) Wokonda
7th Race: (5) Elembee (3) Golden Spoon (1) Littlemarysunshine (2) Strange Magic
8th Race: (2) Nyali Beach (7) Just Be Nice (5) Bushveld (3) Bee In My Bonnet
9th Race: (4) Dancetildaylight (5) Tsar Bomba (7) Texas Red (2) Mardi Gras
10th Race: (3) Beaded Gown (5) Rock On Captain (6) Great Times (11) What A Tiger
