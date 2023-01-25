Djokovic eyes 10th Australian title as Linette stuns Pliskova

Australia and Canada are now seen as almost certain to increase rates in the wake of strong economic data
Despite the challenges — or because of them — CSI continues to strive for transformational change in SA
The US treasury secretary says the move aims to boost data sharing between SA and US financial intelligence units and to lift controls to fight money laundering and terrorist financing
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
HateAid and the European Union of Jewish Students seek court order
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Critics say Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants more loyalists in place
Wise and pragmatic Shukri Conrad takes charge of the ODI squad against England
They comprise four single cabs, six super cabs and for the first time, a two-door Wildtrak variant
Novak Djokovic continued making his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title look like a walk in the park, by demolishing Andrey Rublev to reach the last four on Wednesday.
The Serb, still wearing a thigh strapping but looking supreme, raced to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory with a performance that would have been uncomfortable viewing for American Tommy Paul.
Unseeded Paul won 7-6(6) 6-3 5-7 6-4 in an All-American quarterfinal clash against 20-year-old Ben Shelton to advance to the semifinals of a Major for the first time.
A disbelieving Magda Linette continued her dream Australian Open run by stunning former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova to set up a semifinal against Aryna Sabalenka.
Fifth seed Sabalenka, the only top-10 seed left in the women’s draw, earned her spot in the semifinals by outmuscling Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 in a ferocious battle of big hitters on a baking Rod Laver Arena.
Djokovic is making a mockery of the theory that the second weeks of Grand Slam tournaments get tougher.
In the last 16, he dropped five games against home hope Alex de Minaur and he was just as ruthless against Rublev as he made it 25 successive wins at the Australian Open.
Fifth seed Rublev has now lost all seven Grand Slam quarterfinals that he contested.
“I rank this as close to the performance of two nights ago,” Djokovic said on court. “I’m playing very solid from the back of the court and really love these conditions.
“The scoreline in the first two sets tonight maybe didn’t show the reality of the match.
“But in all the important moments I found my best tennis.”
Paul is only the third active American man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal, joining John Isner (2018 Wimbledon) and Frances Tiafoe (2022 US Open) but will have to register a seismic shock if he is to go any further.
“I’m really excited, man. It’s really cool. I think it’s even cooler if I do play Novak,” the 25-year-old Florida-based Paul said after his victory.
“To play Novak here in Australia would be awesome. Obviously, he’s pretty comfortable in Australia.
“It’s going to be a challenging match. But I’m playing some of my best tennis.”
Paul, the first American man to reach the semifinals in Melbourne since Andy Roddick in 2009, withstood some ferocious serving from Shelton who banged down 24 aces.
“Ben’s tough to play against and he’s going to be in many matches like this,” Paul said.
Paul is not the only unseeded player in the semis.
The unheralded Linette, ranked 45th in the world, played wonderfully controlled tennis to wrap up a thoroughly deserved 6-3 7-5 victory over powerful Czech Pliskova.
Linette, who had never been beyond the third round at a Grand Slam and had been expected to play second fiddle to fellow Pole Iga Swiatek at Melbourne Park, will now face Sabalenka on Thursday to decide who meets either Victoria Azarenka or Elena Rybakina in the final.
“It’s so much and I can’t really believe it,” the 30-year-old said. “I will never forget this. I’m breaking through some really difficult things for me.
“This will stay with me for life. So I’m really grateful.”
Sabalenka later took her chances in a physical one-hour first set littered with breakpoints before running away with the second to reach her fourth Grand Slam semifinal, but her first in Melbourne.
Vekic had held a 5-1 career record against the Belarusian but was unable to match the level of the new, improved Sabalenka with 13 double faults not helping the Croatian’s cause.
Sabalenka also made plenty of errors but her once-fragile serve was largely solid, and when she got her explosive forehand going it was always going to be hard for Vekic to cope.
Two double faults as Sabalenka served for the match were a sign of nerves but the 24-year-old saved three break points and sealed the win with a huge forehand that struck the running Vekic on the body.
“I think it was because I was calm and I expected this game from her, so I was able to stay in the game no matter what. That was the key,” she said of her victory.
Linette had no problems serving out her quarterfinal against twice Grand Slam finalist Pliskova, whose 36 unforced errors sabotaged yet another bid to win a first Major.
“She really played well from the baseline,” Pliskova said. “I just didn’t find any space in the court to go for my winners. Obviously, the serve was not great today at all.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Djokovic eyes 10th Australian title as Linette stuns Pliskova
Tommy Paul advances to the semifinals of a major for the first time
Novak Djokovic continued making his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title look like a walk in the park, by demolishing Andrey Rublev to reach the last four on Wednesday.
The Serb, still wearing a thigh strapping but looking supreme, raced to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory with a performance that would have been uncomfortable viewing for American Tommy Paul.
Unseeded Paul won 7-6(6) 6-3 5-7 6-4 in an All-American quarterfinal clash against 20-year-old Ben Shelton to advance to the semifinals of a Major for the first time.
A disbelieving Magda Linette continued her dream Australian Open run by stunning former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova to set up a semifinal against Aryna Sabalenka.
Fifth seed Sabalenka, the only top-10 seed left in the women’s draw, earned her spot in the semifinals by outmuscling Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 in a ferocious battle of big hitters on a baking Rod Laver Arena.
Djokovic is making a mockery of the theory that the second weeks of Grand Slam tournaments get tougher.
In the last 16, he dropped five games against home hope Alex de Minaur and he was just as ruthless against Rublev as he made it 25 successive wins at the Australian Open.
Fifth seed Rublev has now lost all seven Grand Slam quarterfinals that he contested.
“I rank this as close to the performance of two nights ago,” Djokovic said on court. “I’m playing very solid from the back of the court and really love these conditions.
“The scoreline in the first two sets tonight maybe didn’t show the reality of the match.
“But in all the important moments I found my best tennis.”
Paul is only the third active American man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal, joining John Isner (2018 Wimbledon) and Frances Tiafoe (2022 US Open) but will have to register a seismic shock if he is to go any further.
“I’m really excited, man. It’s really cool. I think it’s even cooler if I do play Novak,” the 25-year-old Florida-based Paul said after his victory.
“To play Novak here in Australia would be awesome. Obviously, he’s pretty comfortable in Australia.
“It’s going to be a challenging match. But I’m playing some of my best tennis.”
Paul, the first American man to reach the semifinals in Melbourne since Andy Roddick in 2009, withstood some ferocious serving from Shelton who banged down 24 aces.
“Ben’s tough to play against and he’s going to be in many matches like this,” Paul said.
Paul is not the only unseeded player in the semis.
The unheralded Linette, ranked 45th in the world, played wonderfully controlled tennis to wrap up a thoroughly deserved 6-3 7-5 victory over powerful Czech Pliskova.
Linette, who had never been beyond the third round at a Grand Slam and had been expected to play second fiddle to fellow Pole Iga Swiatek at Melbourne Park, will now face Sabalenka on Thursday to decide who meets either Victoria Azarenka or Elena Rybakina in the final.
“It’s so much and I can’t really believe it,” the 30-year-old said. “I will never forget this. I’m breaking through some really difficult things for me.
“This will stay with me for life. So I’m really grateful.”
Sabalenka later took her chances in a physical one-hour first set littered with breakpoints before running away with the second to reach her fourth Grand Slam semifinal, but her first in Melbourne.
Vekic had held a 5-1 career record against the Belarusian but was unable to match the level of the new, improved Sabalenka with 13 double faults not helping the Croatian’s cause.
Sabalenka also made plenty of errors but her once-fragile serve was largely solid, and when she got her explosive forehand going it was always going to be hard for Vekic to cope.
Two double faults as Sabalenka served for the match were a sign of nerves but the 24-year-old saved three break points and sealed the win with a huge forehand that struck the running Vekic on the body.
“I think it was because I was calm and I expected this game from her, so I was able to stay in the game no matter what. That was the key,” she said of her victory.
Linette had no problems serving out her quarterfinal against twice Grand Slam finalist Pliskova, whose 36 unforced errors sabotaged yet another bid to win a first Major.
“She really played well from the baseline,” Pliskova said. “I just didn’t find any space in the court to go for my winners. Obviously, the serve was not great today at all.”
Reuters
Relentless Djokovic shoots down last Aussie hope
Djokovic through to third round as seeds crash out of Aussie Open
Djokovic breezes past Baena after hero’s welcome at Aussie Open
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Relentless Djokovic shoots down last Aussie hope
Djokovic through to third round as seeds crash out of Aussie Open
Ailing Nadal out of Australian Open in second round
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.