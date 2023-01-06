Cadillac and Andretti set to join Formula One

Bourse firms with global peers after the latest US employment data comes in better than expected
Andretti Global and General Motors (GM) announced plans on Thursday to enter Formula One with a new all-American team using the Cadillac brand and employing at least one US driver.
They said Andretti Cadillac, if accepted by Formula One and the FIA governing body, will be based in the US with a support facility in Britain.
Indiana-based Andretti Global is run by former McLaren Formula One driver and 1991 CART champion Michael Andretti, son of 1978 Formula One world champion Mario.
“The Andretti Cadillac team is planning to submit an expression of interest when the FIA opens the formal process,” the statement said. “If selected, the team is seeking to compete as soon as practical with at least one American driver.”
Andretti Autosport’s IndyCar driver Colton Herta will be a frontrunner for a seat.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the governing body is exploring the expressions of interest process and will provide an update soon. The process will follow strict protocols and take several months, he said.
Formula One insiders saw no chance of a new team before 2026, when a new power unit is due to be introduced and Audi are set to enter a factory team after taking over Swiss-based Sauber. The last completely new team to enter Formula One was US-owned Haas in 2016.
“We’ve done a lot of hiring, we have quite a few people working for us, we have hired the main engineers so we are very much down the road,” Michael Andretti told reporters on a video conference. “We have our technical director already hired and we will announce that.
“One of the things is to have an American manufacturer behind and an American team with an American driver. I think it is going to be the biggest story of the year. The great thing is that GM has great people and resources at the ready so that is going to help us get up and running even quicker, so we are in a really good position.”
I think it is going to be the biggest story of the year.
Andretti, who already has interests in IndyCar, Formula E, Extreme E and sportscars, announced plans for a Formula One entry last February but met a lukewarm response from the FIA. He has also met resistance from many of the existing 10 teams, as well as Formula One management, who have questioned the commercial benefit of a new entrant diluting the share of revenues.
Any new entrant must pay a $200m fee to enter, with that money shared by the existing teams as compensation.
“Today’s news from the US is further proof of the popularity and growth of the FIA Formula One world championship,” said Ben Sulayem. “It is particularly pleasing to have interest from two iconic brands such as General Motors Cadillac and Andretti Global.”
Andretti are not the only ones exploring potential involvement in the sport, with Honda also reportedly mulling a comeback, and Formula One said there were “a number of conversations continuing that are not as visible as others”.
“We want to ensure the championship remains credible and stable and any new entrant request will be assessed on criteria to meet those objectives by all the relevant stakeholders,” a spokesperson said.
“Any new entrant request requires the agreement of both F1 and the FIA”.
Formula One will have three US races this year, with a debut in Las Vegas, and a US driver with Logan Sargeant a rookie with Williams.
FORMULA ONE
Cadillac and Andretti set to join Formula One
All-American team to line up with Audi as newcomers, while Honda is reported to mull a comeback
