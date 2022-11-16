Late Summer Cup field keeps punters in the dark

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Have the organisers erred in announcing the field for the R2.5m Betway Summer Cup just five days before the race is run? That’s the question being asked with the 20-horse line-up at Turffontein due to be released only next Monday.
“There’s no strong interest in the Summer Cup for the simple reason nobody knows what’s running and which jockeys are riding who,” said highveld bookmaker Lance Michael on Wednesday.
Michael said that the field for the Durban July is always announced 10-14 days before the race is run. Racing publications are on the streets 24 hours later allowing punters plenty of time to study form and place early bets if they so desire.
Nevertheless, according to a 4Racing media release following the race’s launch at Turffontein last week, a great day’s racing is in prospect with a large crowd expected at the city track.
4Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe said: “We are excited for the return of the highly anticipated Betway Summer Cup, the people’s race, and one of the most exciting days on the SA horseracing calendar.
“With a group of dynamic sponsors and partners on board, 4Racing aims to create an unforgettable horseracing experience filled with electric racing, fantastic entertainment and an amazing day on the track for all punters.”
Phillip Superamonien, Betway SA manager, said: “Betway is extremely honoured to become the headline sponsor of the Summer Cup. This opportunity allows us to innovatively demonstrate our fully fledged offering to our ever growing and diverse customer base.
“We’re sincerely committed to playing our part to re-energise the horseracing industry and will continue to do so.”
The Vaal hosts its second meeting of the week on Thursday and Mike de Kock’s filly, Iphiko, will be bidding to notch her fifth win when she takes on nine rivals in the seventh race.
Iphiko, the mount of Muzi Yeni, finished a creditable fifth in the Gardenia Stakes but is in calmer waters this time. Keagan De Melo’s mount, Big Eyed Girl, rates the main danger.
Jockey Kabelo Matsunyane will be delighted to have won a feature race on Surjay at Kenilworth last weekend and he will be hoping to continue the good form of the Brett Crawford yard at the Free State track.
A Crawford runner who could reward backers is Tirpitz who makes plenty of appeal in the sixth race. Matsunyane will have to overcome a wide draw on the four-year-old.
Sean Tarry sends three runners to the track and there’s a bullish comment from the former champion trainer about his newcomer, Kambulu, in the first race. He told Winning Form that the R700,000 son of Querari “is doing well”.
The 3-1 favourite in this opening event on the card is De Kock’s grey gelding, World’s Best, who has been placed in his two starts.
The Toreador colt Player did SA golf legend Gary Player, as well as Business Day followers, a favour by winning at odds of 7-1 a fortnight ago and will bid to complete the hat-trick in the fourth race.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (4) Kambulu (12) World's Best (5) Ngokushesha (1) Promontory
2nd Race: (4) Tsar Bomba (6) Rule By Force (5) Kalahari Blue (1) Ridgerunner
3rd Race: (9) Ponderosa Pine (2) Raratonga Rose (6) Special Charm (1) Mirren
4th Race: (2) Player (3) San Quentin (1) Wondering Star (5) Global Breeze
5th Race: (7) Kotinos (2) Whafeef (6) Leopold (1) Reunion
6th Race: (6) Tirpitz (2) Electric Gold (1) Tabebuia (3) Brenden James
7th Race: (1) Iphiko (3) Big Eyed Girl (5) Rockets Red Glare (4) Rozara
8th Race: (1) Rose For Trippi (2) Silver Winter (5) Rose Velvet (6) Clean Living
9th Race: (8) Tulip Tree (3) Burmese Tiara (13) After Hours (6) Irontail
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Late Summer Cup field keeps punters in the dark
Organisers leave it late to announce the field
