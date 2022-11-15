Snaith certain Captain’s Ransom will make a winning return at Kenilworth

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Emergence of NGO organisations was a donor-driven form of elite capture of political space
Risk of power cuts increases if the utility struggles to run its emergency generation fleet
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Shares of the Brazilian digital bank trade more than 15% higher
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Poland holds emergency security meeting after reports of fatal explosion
Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
Horse of the year Captain’s Ransom makes her seasonal bow at Kenilworth on Wednesday and to his credit trainer Justin Snaith has put punters in the picture on the mare’s welfare.
The 12-time winning daughter of Captain Al runs in the third race over 1,400m. Her veteran stablemate, Do It Again, is also in the line-up.
On Captain’s Ransom’s prospects on her return to action, Snaith told Winning Form “she loves this trip and is fit, she will take some beating.”
This statement is sure to see the mare’s opening price of 17-20 snapped up as it is hard to name a rival who may beat her.
Regarding Do It Again, Snaith says the eight-year-old “will be in the money despite being on the short side”. The dual Durban July winner, whose career earnings stand at more than R9.4m, is presumably still enjoying his racing or he would have been retired.
Possibly, he is in the role of headmaster at the Snaith school overseeing the progressive of the stable's up-and-coming young pupils.
Hot jockey Richard Fourie, who had a five-timer last Saturday — retains his partnership with Captain’s Ransom while Do It Again will have Grant van Niekerk in the saddle.
The safest bet may be to couple Captain’s Ransom and Waterberry Lane in swingers — the latter made a pleasing comeback when fifth behind Resonate last month.
Dean Kannemeyer’s gelding had his supporters for the Durban July (backed down to 14-1) but finished 10 lengths behind Sparkling Water and six behind Do It Again. Before that the son of Soft Falling Rain had finished a creditable fourth behind Safe Passage in the Daily News.
Snaith believes another of his female runners, Gimme Dat, will “run a big race” in the second event on the Kenilworth card, but his filly faces two talented rivals in Dancetildaylight and Australian-bred, Whoa Whoa Whoa.
Dancetildaylight represents Candice Bass-Robinson’s stable and is weighted to turn the tables on Whoa Whoa Whoa. Gareth Wright rides the four-year-old for the second time.
Bass-Robinson saddles a well-bred colt in the fourth race in Narina Trogon. The three-year-old — not unduly punished on his latest outing — is by Silvano out of the talented mare, Beach Beauty.
Turftalk reports that Princess Calla has joined Sean Tarry’s yard with the Majorca Stakes as her chief objective. The filly won two grade 2 races under the care of Adam Marcus and the Empress Club Stakes when sent to Ashley Fortune.
Last season’s Equus champion three-year-old filly, Rain In Holland, will be aimed at the grade 1 Paddock Stakes. The four-year-old disappointed on her return at Turffontein last month finishing seven lengths behind Bon Vivant, but she was having her first outing since April.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Snaith certain Captain’s Ransom will make a winning return at Kenilworth
The 12-time winning daughter of Captain Al runs in the third race over 1,400m
Horse of the year Captain’s Ransom makes her seasonal bow at Kenilworth on Wednesday and to his credit trainer Justin Snaith has put punters in the picture on the mare’s welfare.
The 12-time winning daughter of Captain Al runs in the third race over 1,400m. Her veteran stablemate, Do It Again, is also in the line-up.
On Captain’s Ransom’s prospects on her return to action, Snaith told Winning Form “she loves this trip and is fit, she will take some beating.”
This statement is sure to see the mare’s opening price of 17-20 snapped up as it is hard to name a rival who may beat her.
Regarding Do It Again, Snaith says the eight-year-old “will be in the money despite being on the short side”. The dual Durban July winner, whose career earnings stand at more than R9.4m, is presumably still enjoying his racing or he would have been retired.
Possibly, he is in the role of headmaster at the Snaith school overseeing the progressive of the stable's up-and-coming young pupils.
Hot jockey Richard Fourie, who had a five-timer last Saturday — retains his partnership with Captain’s Ransom while Do It Again will have Grant van Niekerk in the saddle.
The safest bet may be to couple Captain’s Ransom and Waterberry Lane in swingers — the latter made a pleasing comeback when fifth behind Resonate last month.
Dean Kannemeyer’s gelding had his supporters for the Durban July (backed down to 14-1) but finished 10 lengths behind Sparkling Water and six behind Do It Again. Before that the son of Soft Falling Rain had finished a creditable fourth behind Safe Passage in the Daily News.
Snaith believes another of his female runners, Gimme Dat, will “run a big race” in the second event on the Kenilworth card, but his filly faces two talented rivals in Dancetildaylight and Australian-bred, Whoa Whoa Whoa.
Dancetildaylight represents Candice Bass-Robinson’s stable and is weighted to turn the tables on Whoa Whoa Whoa. Gareth Wright rides the four-year-old for the second time.
Bass-Robinson saddles a well-bred colt in the fourth race in Narina Trogon. The three-year-old — not unduly punished on his latest outing — is by Silvano out of the talented mare, Beach Beauty.
Turftalk reports that Princess Calla has joined Sean Tarry’s yard with the Majorca Stakes as her chief objective. The filly won two grade 2 races under the care of Adam Marcus and the Empress Club Stakes when sent to Ashley Fortune.
Last season’s Equus champion three-year-old filly, Rain In Holland, will be aimed at the grade 1 Paddock Stakes. The four-year-old disappointed on her return at Turffontein last month finishing seven lengths behind Bon Vivant, but she was having her first outing since April.
Roberts may do it again with a colt related to Do It Again
Kommetdieding warns Jet Dark fans he is ready to renew rivalry
None Other rates the danger to De Kock’s well-bred filly
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Well-named Houston ready for lift-off at Turffontein
Timeform rates Flightline up alongside racing’s equine greats
Tarry could have another Summer Cup ace up his sleeve in Nebraas
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.