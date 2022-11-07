NEVA MAKGETLA: Solutions for power crisis offer little to small businesses or households

Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
Whatever the outcome of the midterms it would be premature to foresee the demise of a hardy democracy
‘We are faced with instability, which remains a high risk across all our municipalities’
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Trustco’s review application with costs on Monday
Kristalina Georgieva says the pace of change in the real economy is still ‘way too slow’
It will be there until the team wins a big final
The car became one of very few vehicles of any kind to have ever reached such an extreme altitude.
For businesses and families the continual interruptions of load-shedding have become a nightmare.
Yet government programmes seem exclusively focused on systemic solutions that will only take effect in a year or more. They offer virtually no immediate relief for producers and communities, even though a lot could be done to minimise the hit to the economy and society...
