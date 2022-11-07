×

Opinion / Columnists

NEVA MAKGETLA: Solutions for power crisis offer little to small businesses or households

BL Premium
07 November 2022 - 14:27 Neva Makgetla

For businesses and families the continual interruptions of load-shedding have become a nightmare.

Yet government programmes seem exclusively focused on systemic solutions that will only take effect in a year or more. They offer virtually no immediate relief for producers and communities, even though a lot could be done to minimise the hit to the economy and society...

