Duke Of Rain could halt Vanderbilt’s winning run

Has the handicapper caught up with Paul Peter’s talented four-year-old, Vanderbilt? That’s the intriguing question about Thursday’s fifth race at Turffontein where the gelding has been priced up 2-1 favourite to complete a five-timer.
However, this column believes the answer to that question is yes and the advice is to back Lucky Houdalakis’s runner, Duke Of Rain, who is weighted to turn the tables.
It’s a shrewd move of Peter to engage Rachel Venniker for Vanderbilt with her 1.5kg claim. Yet, Duke Of Rain will be 11.5kg better off compared to when the two clashed on June 9.
The handicapper slapped Vanderbilt with an eight-point penalty for his last win (81 to 89) and Duke Of Rain was given a two-point penalty (75 to 77) for his recent second at Scottsville.
S’manga Khumalo could spoil the party for Vanderbilt and Duke Of Rain as his mount, Sir Michael, has a shout of following up his win in mid-July. Yet, Candice Dawson’s runner has to concede 8.5kg to Duke Of Rain.
Another interesting runner at the city track is Special Variety in the seventh race with Ashley Fortune’s filly bidding to recoup losses for her recent defeat when sent off a heavily-backed 33-20 favourite.
Special Variety was beaten by Roha then and — while it can be costly to give horses too many chances — the belief is that the daughter of Rafeef is talented and could get back on the winning trail.
Kiss Me Captain, an inmate of the Mike and Adam Azzie stable, has been priced up the early favourite. This is understandable as there was a lot to like about the filly’s debut win at end-July.
No Time Is Taken represents the powerful Peter yard and rates an each-way chance judged on her third behind Golden Aspen. Corné Spies’s filly is in the field again but has been given a four-point penalty for her latest win.
Improved effort
Ignatius, a well-bred son of Silvano, was backed on his debut in July and has been priced up favourite for the final leg of the Pick 6. This is no surprise as he clearly has more room for improvement than Khumalo’s mount, Big Five, who has finished runner-up in his last three outings.
A runner worth including in perms is Clinton Binda’s sprinter Allaroundtheworld who hinted he could win before long with an improved effort last time out.
Some familiar moderate handicappers line up for the fourth race, including Humble Tune, Blonde Act and Dawn Of A New Era. While any of this trio could win if producing their best form, the safest route may be to row in with Venniker’s mount, Don’t Touch Me.
In his last three starts, this member of Peter’s stable boasts a win and a second so another success is a distinct possibility.
Humble Tune’s last run — when beaten nearly six lengths by Legislate’s Dance at the Vaal — was too bad to be true and trainer Dawson has booked Khumalo for the ride.
He ran second on the gelding on the sole occasion he has partnered the five-year-old so cannot be discounted.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (3) Regina Bellissima (4) Miss Soho (10) Platinum Run (5) Up The Irish
2nd Race: (3) Existentialist (5) Woodland Ridge (4) Tre Amici (1) Greenlightforgo
3rd Race: (6) Tulip Tree (1) I’m In Love (7) Raratonga Rose (2) Graphene Aerogel
4th Race: (1) Don’t Touch Me (5) Blonde Act (3) Humble Tune (2) Dawn Of A New Era
5th Race: (8) Duke Of Rain (4) Vanderbilt (1) Sir Michael (3) Leopold
6th Race: (3) Moonshiningthrough (7) Far Away Winter (1) It’s About Time (6) Miss Daisy
7th Race: (5) Special Variety (8) Kiss Me Captain (4) No Time Is Taken (1) On Cue
8th Race: (6) Ignatius (1) Big Five (2) Allaroundtheworld (9) Promontory
Duke Of Rain could halt Vanderbilt’s winning run
