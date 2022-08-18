Crowley says Baaeed is up there with the greats after York triumph

US crude stocks fell 7.1-million barrels in the week to August 12, Energy Information Administration data shows
York — “He is as good as the greats” — that was jockey Jim Crowley’s comment after hot favourite, Baaeed, had demolished his rivals in Thursday’s grade 1 Juddmonte International at York.
A huge crowd descended on the Yorkshire track to see if Baaeed’s billing as the best horse on the planet was correct.
A number of pundits opted to side with the 2021 winner, Mishriff, with his supporters believing the favourite might be caught out by the 2,000m trip which he was trying for the first time.
After High Definition had set a strong pace, Mishriff moved into the lead in the final straight, but Crowley was stalking his rival like a fox after a hare and — when he let out a little rein on the four-year-old — the result was instantaneous.
To the roar of the crowd, Baaeed bounded clear to hit the line six and a half lengths ahead of Mishriff.
Surrounded by reporters, Crowley said: “The very first time I rode him at Newmarket, I knew he was a bit special then. Today was great. I was always in control. I will never find another horse like this again.”
Trainer William Haggas was understandably over the moon with his horse’s performance and said: “Just give him credit for what he does, don’t compare him to Frankel.
“It was a superlative performance and very satisfying to see him on the bridle a furlong and a half out. It proves he gets the trip.
“I was tense. I was happy with him. We had a little scare with a veterinary issue before the race which I will deal with later and those sort of things add to a bit of pressure,” said Haggas.
What transpired before the race is that Baaeed arrived at the racetrack with a rash and without a veterinary certificate to confirm it wasn’t contagious. The stewards imposed a fine on the Newmarket trainer.
After this decisive win, it was no surprise that racing fans were hoping Baaeed would end his career by taking on the best European and Japanese horses in the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe in Paris in October.
According to Haggas, this is an unlikely scenario. “He will go to the Champion Stakes at Ascot, he can’t do both the Champion Stakes and Arc. We wanted our finale in the Champion Stakes and that has always been the plan.
“Baaeed has just got a fabulous engine and a fabulous temperament. Finding me another one is going to be the tricky bit,” said Haggas.
Friday is the third day of the York meeting and Hollie Doyle hopes to follow in the footsteps of SA champion Muis Roberts and win the grade 1 Nunthorpe Stakes on a two-year-old.
Back in 1992, Roberts won on the juvenile Lyric Fantasy and Doyle’s mount is The Platinum Queen who has won three of her four starts. The filly is second favourite at 3-1 with James Tate’s runner Royal Aclaim heading the market.
Andrea Atzeni rides Royal Aclaim and he had a good afternoon as his fifth race mount, Schampion, looks worth a punt after a runaway win at Windsor.
Crowley says Baaeed is up there with the greats after York triumph
Jockey Jim Crowley hails the favourite and says he will never find another horse like this again
