New plan for Baaeed — Paris race now an option, says Haggas

Trainer William Haggas has hinted that it’s possible his superstar racehorse Baaeed might end his career by running in the Prix de L’Arc De Triomphe in Paris on October 2.
This is a change of plans by connections as — after his six-lengths victory in last week’s Juddmonte International at York — Haggas stated that the colt’s final race would be the Champion Stakes at Ascot.
Haggas told reporters: “Everything is possible at the moment, even the Arc. I have to talk to Sheikha Hiisa [Baaeed’s owner], but we’re going to enjoy the moment and don't need to make any decisions yet.
“There are three options. It’s either the Champion Stakes only, the Irish Champion Stakes and then the Champion Stakes or the Arc De Triomphe.
“If Sheikha would like to go to the Arc, that would be the one and the rest would not be in the equation.”
Bookmaker reaction to Haggas’ comments saw Paddy Power quote Baaeed at 5-4 (with a run) for the French race.
Asked if the horse would be fully effective over a mile and a half in the Arc, Haggas said: “We had quite a lot of people saying we shouldn't even be going over a mile and a quarter at York. He actually improved over the distance and I didn’t see anything that suggested a mile and a half would not be within his reach.”
Angus Gold, racing manager for Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said he thought the Irish Champion Stakes was an unlikely route. “He is entered in the race but I would very much doubt that it is a possibility.”
After his York win, Haggas was quick to say that pundits shouldn’t compare Baaeed with another superstar, Frankel, who retired unbeaten with 14 wins to his credit.
However, the comparison is inevitable for someone like this writer who saw Frankel win the Juddmonte in 2012 and Baaeed the same race last week. My verdict? Haggas’ star was marginally the more impressive of the two.
Frankel and Baaeed have followed almost identical paths to York taking in the Queen Elizabeth 11 Stakes, Lockinge, Queen Anne and Sussex Stakes.
Frankel supporters point to the fact that he won those races by a combined total of 26 lengths while Baaeed’s wins in the same four races resulted in a combined winning margin of seven lengths.
The most interesting fact is that the two horses won by almost identical margins in the Juddmonte — Frankel winning by seven lengths in 2012 and Baaeed by six and a half lengths last week.
Baaeed brushed aside Mishriff almost with disdain — amazing when one realises he’s a globetrotting star and a three-time grade 1 winner. Many tipsters sided with John Gosden’s runner and knew their fate some way out.
What was so impressive about Baaeed was his laid-back attitude — he was racing in front of a huge crowd but he remained unfazed and took the pre-race proceedings in his stride.
Yorkshire folk know their racing and the roar which erupted on the Knavesmire as Baaeed hit top gear in the final 200m could probably be heard in Leeds.
