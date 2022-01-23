Sport / Other Sport

Thomas Pieters holds nerve to secure victory in Abu Dhabi

Belgian finishes one shot clear of Spain’s Rafa Cabrera-Bello and India’s Shubhankar Sharma

23 January 2022 - 20:08 Manasi Pathak
Thomas Pieters of Belgium poses with the trophy after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, January 23 2022. Picture: WARREN LITTLE/GETTY IMAGES
Thomas Pieters of Belgium poses with the trophy after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, January 23 2022. Picture: WARREN LITTLE/GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — Thomas Pieters sealed his sixth European Tour title with a one-shot victory in a thrilling final round of the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Belgian carded a level-par 72 in testing conditions at Yas Links to hold off the chasing pack.

Pieters finished the tournament on 10-under-par, one clear of Spain’s Rafa Cabrera-Bello and India’s Shubhankar Sharma, and two ahead of Frenchman Victor Dubuisson and Norway’s Viktor Hovland.

“I was well in control of my ball all day,” said Pieters, who will move back into the world’s top 50. “Early on I felt pretty confident but it got close at the end.

“I just hope all the juniors back at home are watching this. I used to watch as a kid and think it was impossible for me but then Nico [fellow Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts] came on the scene and started winning.”

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton ended at seven-under alongside fellow Englishmen James Morrison and Ian Poulter, and Denmark’s Jeff Winther, with overnight leader Scott Jamieson and major champion Adam Scott a further shot back.

Four-times Major winner Rory McIlroy was tied 12th at five-under for the tournament and world No 2 Collin Morikawa ended a disappointing week in 62nd place on five over par.

Reuters

Jamieson off to flying start in Abu Dhabi

Jamieson sets a course record at Yas Links after sinking nine birdies
Sport
3 days ago

LALI STANDER: A new year, with new rules to please amateurs and irk long swingers

Travel costs can now be less of a burden for non-pros, but Mickelson doesn’t like limits to driver length
Sport
1 week ago

Cameron Smith scores PGA record 34-under to win Tournament of Champions

‘Unreal round. Something I’ll never forget’
Sport
1 week ago

Tiger tops list of top golf storylines in 2022

While Woods ponders a competitive return,  Ko and Korda look set to resume their rivalry on the women’s tour
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Proteas lay down leadership ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Proteas coach Mark Boucher to face CSA ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Dane van Niekerk admits being ‘tough’ on teammate ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
It’s a whitewash as Proteas edge India in thriller
Sport / Cricket
5.
Snaith stable holds the aces in R2m Cape Met
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na complete comeback to win QBE Shootout

Sport / Other Sport

Woods to compete with son Charlie in next week’s PNC Championship

Sport / Other Sport

Daniel van Tonder produces birdies at the right time to claim SA Open title

Sport / Other Sport

LALI STANDER: Stop with the practice swings, just hit it

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.