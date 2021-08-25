Sport / Other Sport

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

25 August 2021 - 18:23 Rohith Nair
Serena Williams returns the ball during her Women's Singles semifinal match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the 2020 US Open, September 10 2020. Picture: MATTHEW STOCKMAN/GETTY IMAGES
Serena Williams returns the ball during her Women's Singles semifinal match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the 2020 US Open, September 10 2020. Picture: MATTHEW STOCKMAN/GETTY IMAGES

Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week’s US Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not healed completely before the final Grand Slam of the year.

Williams, a six-time winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in tears due to the leg injury.

The 39-year-old, who has been on the hunt for an elusive 24th Major, skipped the Olympics in Tokyo and also opted out of the Cincinnati Masters, a tune-up event to the US Open.

“After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” Williams said.

“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play. I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone from afar.”

Williams is the latest big name to pull out of the tournament after reigning men’s champion Dominic Thiem  and four-times winner Rafa Nadal  ended their 2021 season due to injuries.

The main draw of the US Open gets under way in New York on Monday.

Reuters

US Open cuts winners’ booty but pays more for first-round passes

Hit by the pandemic, the total tournament prize money is still set to edge the 2019 record
Sport
1 day ago

Lloyd Harris oozes confidence ahead of US Open

On a good run of form‚ SA's No 1 said he is honoured to be representing his country
Sport
1 hour ago

Djokovic is the US Open favourite but let’s see, says in-form Zverev

German Olympic gold medallist will take an 11-match winning streak into the final Grand Slam of the year
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cricket SA mum on the future of Mark Boucher
Sport / Cricket
2.
Bulls set to face Leinster in URC opener
Sport / Rugby
3.
High stakes qualifying points on offer for ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Bok limbo ends as Rugby Championship shifts to ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
US Open cuts winners’ booty but pays more for ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Tsitsipas refuses to take vaccine unless it becomes mandatory on tour

Sport / Other Sport

Knee surgery to keep Federer out for months

Sport / Other Sport

Stefanos Tsitsipas through to third round as Osaka exits

Sport / Other Sport

Olympics: Djokovic inconsolable after tennis Golden Slam dream ends

Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.