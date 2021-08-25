On a good run of form‚ SA tennis player Lloyd Harris said he is feeling confident as he prepares for the US Open next week.

The 24-year-old rising star climbed to a career-high 46th place in the ATP rankings last week‚ reaping the rewards of a breakthrough year which saw him reach the final of the Dubai Championships.

While countryman Kevin Anderson has struggled with injuries‚ Harris’s fine form has seen him cement his place as SA’s top-ranked singles player.

“It’s a big honour and privilege to be No 1 in SA and represent my country each week on tour‚” said Harris. “I think it’s been a really good season and achieving a career high is a big deal for me‚ so I’m trying to climb the rankings and improve even more.”

After reaching the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time at this year’s Australian Open‚ Harris is eager to make an impression in the final Grand Slam tournament of the 2021 campaign next week.

Though he admitted it was becoming more challenging as he continues to climb the ladder‚ with the improving performances resulting in more matches‚ he elected to take this week off to ensure he was ready to grind it out in five-set matches at Flushing Meadows.

“I’ve never felt this good going into a Grand Slam‚” Harris said. “I’m playing with a lot of confidence‚ and I’ve beaten some top players recently‚ so I’m going in there with a lot of optimism.

“I’m just looking to keep playing good tennis.”

The 141st edition of the US Open will be held between August 30 and September 12.