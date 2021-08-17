Sport / Other Sport

Tsitsipas refuses to take vaccine unless it becomes mandatory on tour

Greek world No 3 concedes that ‘at some point I will have to’ get vaccinated

17 August 2021 - 18:54 Amy Tennery
Stefanos Tsitsipas. Picture: USA TODAY SPORTS/JOHN E. SOKOLOWSKI
Stefanos Tsitsipas. Picture: USA TODAY SPORTS/JOHN E. SOKOLOWSKI

New York — World No 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas said he would only get the Covid-19 vaccine if it became mandatory to compete in tennis.     

While the men’s ATP Tour has publicly encouraged players to get vaccinated, the 23-year-old Greek is among those who still have reservations.          ’

“No-one has told me anything. No-one has made it a mandatory thing to be vaccinated,” he told reporters when asked if he would seek a vaccine while competing in the US.

“At some point I will have to, I’m pretty sure about it, but so far it hasn’t been mandatory to compete, so I haven’t done it, no,” added Tsitsipas, who received a first-round bye in the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

He reached the French Open final in June but suffered a shock first-round exit at Wimbledon, where he told reporters he found it challenging to live and compete in the Covid-19 bubble.

The Covid-19 vaccine has divided opinion within tennis.

World No 1 Novak Djokovic said in April he hoped the Covid-19 vaccine would not become mandatory for players to compete and has declined to answer questions regarding his own vaccination status.

However, fellow 20-time Grand Slam winners Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal feel athletes need to play their part to get life back to some form of normality.

Federer said in May that he received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while Nadal said: “The only way out of this nightmare is vaccination. Our responsibility as human beings is to accept it.

“I know there is a percentage of people who will suffer from side effects, but the effects of the virus are worse.”

Spectators will not be allowed to attend qualifying rounds at this month’s US Open due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the US Tennis Association said last week.

The association previously said it would allow full fan capacity for the main part of the tournament.

Reuters

Germany’s Alexander Zverev smashes Russian to bag Olympic gold

World No 5 was in stunning form as he demolished Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-1 in 79 minutes
Sport
2 weeks ago

Novak Djokovic strolls into third round with clinical victory

The Serb beat claycourt specialist Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-3 6-2 6-4
Sport
2 months ago

Lyon victory sets Tsitsipas up for good French Open showing

Veteran coach says Greek star is slowly imposing himself as ‘a top guy’
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lukaku returns to Chelsea as a ‘new version of ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Why SA racehorse Dynasty is still hogging the ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Bafana coach to name squad for World Cup ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Long-term insight is needed to ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Pirates coach Zinnbauer quits as new season kicks ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Rafa Nadal heads to Roland Garros with confidence and a clear mind

Sport / Other Sport

Inevitable change is coming, says Djokovic

Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz sets up ‘special’ birthday meeting with Nadal

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.