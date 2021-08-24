Sport / Other Sport

US Open cuts winners’ booty but pays more for first-round passes

Hit by the pandemic, the total tournament prize money is still set to edge the 2019 record

24 August 2021 - 14:22 Dhruv Munjal
Picture: 123RF/ MIKAEL DAMKIER
Picture: 123RF/ MIKAEL DAMKIER

Bengaluru — The US Open will offer total prize money of $57.5m in 2021, eclipsing the record payout of $57.2m set in 2019, tournament organisers said on Monday.  

The event was held without spectators last year, with the US Tennis Association (USTA) lowering the prize money to $53.4m due to lost revenue.

Despite the overall increase this year, prize money for the two singles winners has come down from $3m to $2.5m, with the runner-up cheque reduced to $1.25m, a decrease of $50,000 from 2020.

“Last year was a very difficult year for all of us, and the pandemic had a profound impact on the USTA’s financial health,” CEO and executive director Mike Dowse said.

“Yet we worked — and continue to work — extremely hard to ensure that tennis would continue to thrive for the long term at every level, and that work led to more than 4-million new and returning players participating in tennis in 2020.”

First-round payouts go to $75,000, a jump of 23% from 2020, while second-round prize money rises to $115,000 from $100,000.

The USTA added that prize money has also been bumped up in the doubles, mixed doubles and wheelchair events.

The US Open, which will welcome back fans this year, starts on August 30.

Reuters

Tsitsipas refuses to take vaccine unless it becomes mandatory on tour

Greek world No 3 concedes that ‘at some point I will have to’ get vaccinated
Sport
6 days ago

Germany’s Alexander Zverev smashes Russian to bag Olympic gold

World No 5 was in stunning form as he demolished Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-1 in 79 minutes
Sport
3 weeks ago

Novak Djokovic strolls into third round with clinical victory

The Serb beat claycourt specialist Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-3 6-2 6-4
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Proteas assistant coach Nkwe quits, citing ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Bulls set to face Leinster in URC opener
Sport / Rugby
3.
With 185 medals SA’s Paralympic tradition is a ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Springboks await Championship decision
Sport / Rugby
5.
Matchett and Yeni are a strong combination at Vaal
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Harry Kane makes first appearance as Spurs win at Wolves

Sport / Soccer

No explosive start to season for Chiefs and Baxter

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool great Terry McDermott diagnosed with dementia

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.