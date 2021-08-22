Harry Kane makes first appearance as Spurs win at Wolves

Harry Kane came off the bench to make his first Tottenham Hotspur appearance of the season as Dele Alli’s penalty earned coach Nuno Espirito Santo a 1-0 win on his return to his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

Kane, who has been linked with a move to champions Manchester City, came on in the second half and missed a great chance to immediately get on the scoresheet.

Alli’s ninth-minute penalty, his first league goal since March 2020, was enough for Spurs to earn the win, however, as Nuno’s first trip back to the club he brought up to the Premier League during a four-year spell between 2017 and 2021 ended successfully.

The result means Spurs have won two from two so far this season, both by a 1-0 scoreline.

“We had to fight and earn the three points,” Alli said. “We have to put in a solid performance away from home and hit them on the counter. We knew they’d have chances, it’s how you deal with that.

“My game has been a little deeper this season, allows me to get in the box later which is what I like to do. I’m happy to get the goal and help the team.”

Wolves and new coach Bruno Lage remain without a point after two defeats from their opening two league matches.

All eyes were on Kane as he took his place on the bench ahead of kickoff. He had been left out of the squad for Spurs’ season-opening win over City last weekend, and did not travel to Portugal for his side’s Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has said his club is interested in Kane but a move has yet to materialise.

Missed opening

But Kane was quickly forgotten as Alli stroked his side in front. The midfielder struggled to hold down a regular first-team spot under previous coach Jose Mourinho but is very much in Nuno’s plans, winning the penalty before getting up to convert it.

Wolves had plenty of chances to level, with Raul Jimenez, who last weekend made his first start since fracturing his skull in November, missing the most glaring opening.

After the break it was Spurs who should have added to their solitary goal, with Son Heung-min denied by a smart save by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, before Kane’s opening came and went when clean through on goal, Sa smothering well at the England striker’s feet.

A second-half strike from Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood cancelled out an own goal by teammate Fred in a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

United had a euphoric start to the season with a 5-1 home win over Leeds United but could not repeat that performance and were lucky not to lose to Ralph Hasenhuettl’s organised and dynamic side.

Southampton took the lead on the half-hour mark after a bright spell when Jack Stephens dispossessed Bruno Fernandes in the United half and the hosts swiftly moved the ball towards Che Adams, whose shot took a heavy deflection off Fred to squirm inside the near post and past David de Gea.

Clever interplay

United defender Harry Maguire hit the crossbar early on with a looping header, while Anthony Martial’s rebound was scrambled off the line by Mohammed Salisu. But the half belonged to Southampton, who swarmed over United with an aggressive high press and caused havoc down the right-hand side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side levelled early in the 55th when Greenwood thumped a low shot under Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy after clever interplay between Fernandes and Paul Pogba, who added another assist to the five he notched up against Leeds.

Southampton finished the game strongest though and Adam Armstrong missed two clear chances to win it, first being denied by a fine save from De Gea after another speedy transition and then failing to steer an Adams flick on towards goal after a corner.

Greenwood praised Southampton’s performance but criticised his side for not capitalising on the equaliser.

“It was a difficult game. Southampton defended well but in my eyes we dropped two points,” he told Sky Sports. “When we got the equaliser we should have gone for the throats, the time went away and we did not get the winner towards the end.”

Southampton right-back Valentino Livramento said his side had chances to take all three points but he was happy with one.

“We knew the way we could compete was by being physical and aggressive with the press and hitting them on the counter,” he said. “I feel we could have won the game, maybe could have lost the game, but a draw is a fair result.”

