No explosive start to season for Chiefs and Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs opened their league account with a goalless draw against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on Sunday.

Chiefs fans will have been hoping to see the club make a blistering start to the new campaign under coach Stuart Baxter, and perhaps the result is a hint that the Englishman will not transform the club overnight.

The expectations are high for Baxter as he was the last coach to lead the side to silverware in 2015 and the fans desperately want him to end the long trophy drought.

It was a tightly contested affair and Baxter admitted that his charges are still very much a work in progress, and he needs time to build them into a unit that can challenge champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Baxter was understandably unhappy after the game and said he is frustrated as his charges did not play to their strengths.

“We just were not good enough. Our quality was too poor, especially on the breakdown to get longer attacks and pick our way through man-man inspired type of defence,” a disappointed Baxter said.

Galaxy will have been happy with the outcome as they gave a good account of themselves and held their own against the visitors for long periods.

Galaxy coach Owen da Gama was happy with the outcome and said his players deserve a pat on the back for the way they played.

There was a dearth of clear-cut opportunities. The best chance in the first half fell to striker Samir Nurković, but his glancing header was brilliantly saved by Vasilije Kolak, who tipped the ball over the bar in the 24th minute.

It proved to be the best chance of the opening period as the two sides seemed intent on cancelling each other out.

Galaxy grew in confidence as the match progressed and they started to ask questions of Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.

The pattern continued in the second half and the best opportunity fell to Khama Billiat. But he somehow ballooned the ball into the stands when he had Kolak at his mercy.

Chiefs will be back in action on Wednesday when they welcome Baroka FC to FNB Stadium while Galaxy are away to Stellenbosch on the same day.​