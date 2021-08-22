Sport / Soccer

Liverpool great Terry McDermott diagnosed with dementia

Midfielder says the number of former players with dementia or Alzheimer’s is frightening

22 August 2021 - 20:06 Manasi Pathak
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

Bengaluru — Terry McDermott, one of Liverpool’s greatest midfielders, has been diagnosed with dementia, the Premier League club said late on Saturday.

McDermott helped the Merseyside club win four league titles, three European Cups, a Uefa Cup and two League Cups from 1974 to 1982. He was also named Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year in 1980.

The 69-year-old, who played 25 times for England, said in a club statement he is in the early stages of Lewy Body dementia after hospital tests.

“I’ve got to get on with it and I will,” McDermott said. “It’s the way I’ve been brought up. Nothing has come to me easily. I’m not frightened of taking it on and also, as we’ve seen, there are a lot of former players in a worse state than me.

“Battling is second nature. The worst thing was, until my condition was diagnosed you don’t know what’s going on. The number of former players being diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s is frightening.”

McDermott’s announcement comes after Manchester United and Scotland great Denis Law said on Thursday he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia.

Law’s former United teammate and England World Cup winner Bobby Charlton was also diagnosed with the condition in November 2020.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Springboks cruise to comfortable win against ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Dane van Niekerk admits being ‘tough’ on teammate ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Chelsea look too strong for shaky Arsenal
Sport / Soccer
4.
Manny Pacquiao mulls future after losing title ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Bok coach says SA ready to host Rugby Championship
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Stuart Baxter faces biggest challenge as Chiefs kick off season

Sport / Soccer

Barca look to reap benefits of Messi exit at Athletic

Sport / Soccer

Kjaer plays down hero tag as Eriksen return remains unclear

Sport / Soccer

Man Utd great Denis Law talks about dealing with dementia

Sport / Soccer

Hugo Broos ropes in young guns for Bafana preliminary squad

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.