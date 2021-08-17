Maurice Toweel staged SA’s first multiracial boxing tourney 47 years ago

This week marks 47 years since SA hosted a multiracial professional boxing tournament for the first time. Staged by Maurice Toweel — who was assisted by his brothers Alan Senior and Willie — the historic event took place at Rand Stadium, south of Johannesburg, on August 17 1974.

Maurice was a paraplegic who promoted under the banner of Springbok Promotions. But the actual owner of that company was Papa Mike Toweel, the father of Maurice, Alan, Willie, Jimmy, Fraser and Vic from the “fighting” Toweel boxing family.

In their historic tournament, Norman “Pangaman” Sekgapane knocked out Joergen Hansen from Denmark while Elijah “Tap Tap” Makhathini outpointed Juarez de Lima from Brazil. Kokkie Olivier did the number on Roger Zami from France.

Mixed-race fights were not permitted until Maurice — who had polio from the age of eight months — applied for a special permit from the government.

Maurice died in 1996.

Alan Toweel Junior — who is keeping the fires burning on behalf of the Toweels by honing the skills of many fighters, including SA champions Tshifhiwa Munyai and Bangile Nyangani — reminisced about what happened on that day.

“Maurice struggled to get the permit in the beginning,” said the 56-year-old Toweel yesterday.

Maurice staged the first multiracial boxing match in 1973 at the same Rand Stadium where WBC, WBA and The Ring light-heavyweight champion Bob Foster defeated Pierre Fourie on points over 15 rounds.

“That tournament attracted 40,000 fans,” Toweel said. “It was hectic; I had not seen so many people together in my life.”

Toweel Junior sold programmes for the pioneering 1974 tournament. “There were about 25,000 people in attendance. When Makhathini, Sekgapane and Olivier walked into the ring, there was that unbelievable roar from fans just like when you see rugby players or soccer players of yesteryear walk into the pitch; it was a different feeling, something that you dream of today.

“The noise grew louder during their fights. Every time Makhathini, Sekgapane and Kokkie landed blows the noise from the crowd would blow your eardrum. It was amazing. That is what I remember most about that tournament.”

Toweel Junior said Maurice, his father and Willie were pushing for change in the country in terms of mixed fights.

“Fourie was the favourite among white people; he was the biggest draw card at that time and he could easily draw 40,000 people. He was my uncle’s support base to get the ball rolling; that is how the first multiracial fight happened in 1973,” he said.