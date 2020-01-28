Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: You can never be sure tomorrow will be yours Former world boxing champion Peter ‘Terror’ Mathebula laid to rest with his wife BL PREMIUM

A few years ago a close family member was ambushed by some trigger-happy low-life thugs while resting on the back seat of a car and shot outside a house during an attempted hijacking in Soweto.

He was immediately rushed to hospital but the thugs, who got away without taking the car, had hit some vital internal organs and he succumbed to the gunshot wounds a few hours later. It was horrific.