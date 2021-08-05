MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker as tech stocks slip
Banks and financials rally while tech-heavy Naspers and miners pull the all share lower
05 August 2021 - 17:56
The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global peers on Thursday as uncertainty about Chinese policy dragged technology stocks lower.
Banks and financials rallied on the day, but tech-heavy Naspers and miners pulled the all share lower, with Naspers tracking a weaker Tencent after China’s Securities Times newspaper took aim at the online gaming industry again, citing teenage addiction and favourable tax treatment. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now