Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker as tech stocks slip Banks and financials rally while tech-heavy Naspers and miners pull the all share lower BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global peers on Thursday as uncertainty about Chinese policy dragged technology stocks lower.

Banks and financials rallied on the day, but tech-heavy Naspers and miners pulled the all share lower, with Naspers tracking a weaker Tencent after China’s Securities Times newspaper took aim at the online gaming industry again, citing teenage addiction and favourable tax treatment. ..