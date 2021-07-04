Sport / Other Sport

Defending champion Pogacar keeps Tour lead as O’Connor bags stage

Slovenian was in control all day and responded to an attack by Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz to stay top of the rankings

04 July 2021 - 19:31 Julien Pretot
Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium wearing the white jersey, July 4 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium wearing the white jersey, July 4 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept a close eye on his challengers as he retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey in the Tour de France after the ninth stage, a 144.9km mountain trek from Cluses in the northern Alps on Sunday.

Australian Ben O’Connor of the AG2R-Citroën team won the stage from the breakaway, ahead of Italians Matteo Cataneo and Sonny Colbrelli.

Slovenian Pogacar, who claimed the yellow jersey on Saturday, was in control all day and responded to a late attack by Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz, his main rival for the general classification, in the final climb to the Alpine resort of Tignes (21km at 5.6%) to stay top of the rankings.

With his maiden Tour stage win, O’Connor climbed to second in the overall standings, 2 min 1 sec off the pace, with Colombian Rigoberto Uran in third, 5:08 behind Carapaz.

After a brutal start to the Tour, last year’s runner-up, Primoz Roglic, abandoned after failing to recover from injuries sustained in a third-stage crash and an exhausted Mathieu van der Poel, who wore the yellow jersey last week, also quit before his bid to win Olympic gold in the mountain biking event. 

Reuters

Battered and bruised, Chris Froome soldiers on in Tour de France

Briton spends hours at a local hospital for a check that showed he had no broken bones
Sport
1 week ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Nic Dlamini, the kid from Capricorn, is making dreams come true

The cyclist is one of two from SA who will start the Tour de France in Brittany on Saturday
Sport
1 week ago

Star-studded Ineos-Grenadiers hold key to intriguing Tour de France

Team manager says they’ve changed their ‘race philosophy’ this season to being more open and aggressive ahead of the race’s start on Saturday
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Strong Springbok team named to face Georgia
Sport / Rugby
2.
Kolisi’s Boks out to lift the mood of South ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Rainbow Bridge odds cut for Durban July as ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Barty wins Blinkova battle to reach Wimbledon ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Gatland impressed with Lions competition in squad ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Cavendish closes in on Merckx’s Tour stage win record

Sport / Other Sport

Slovenian Pogacar routs rivals to win Tour fifth stage

Sport / Other Sport

Merlier wins crash-littered Tour stage three as Thomas, Roglic take tumbles

Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.