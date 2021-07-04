Lowest-paid public servants get offer of effective 11.7% pay rise
Unions including Sadtu and Popcru to take the government’s revised wage offer to their members
The government has offered public servants a revised wage offer that amounts to a 1.5% increase plus a R1,000 cash allowance, resulting in an effective 11.7% increase for the lowest paid public servants.
A release issued on Sunday by the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC), which comprises various trade unions including Sadtu, Nehawu, Popcru, Denosa and others — which collectively represent about 1.2-million public servants — also stated that unions would seek a mandate from their members on the revised offer. Though that could mark a softening in the stance of public-sector unions, who have been locked in negotiations with the government for months, the PSCBC said it was too soon to draw conclusions based on the revised offer...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now