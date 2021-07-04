National / Labour Lowest-paid public servants get offer of effective 11.7% pay rise Unions including Sadtu and Popcru to take the government’s revised wage offer to their members BL PREMIUM

The government has offered public servants a revised wage offer that amounts to a 1.5% increase plus a R1,000 cash allowance, resulting in an effective 11.7% increase for the lowest paid public servants.

A release issued on Sunday by the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC), which comprises various trade unions including Sadtu, Nehawu, Popcru, Denosa and others — which collectively represent about 1.2-million public servants — also stated that unions would seek a mandate from their members on the revised offer. Though that could mark a softening in the stance of public-sector unions, who have been locked in negotiations with the government for months, the PSCBC said it was too soon to draw conclusions based on the revised offer...