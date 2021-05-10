Sport / Other Sport

Van der Hoorn takes surprise third-stage Giro win

Ineos Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna holds onto the overall leader’s pink jersey for a third day

10 May 2021 - 18:44 Peter Hall
Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider Taco Van Der Hoorn of Netherlands celebrates winning stage 3 on May 10 2021. Picture: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI
Canale — Dutch rider Taco van der Hoorn claimed a surprise breakaway win on stage three of the Giro d’Italia, a 190km ride from Biella to Canale, on Monday as Italy’s Filippo Ganna retained the overall lead.

Van der Hoorn, riding for the Belgian team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, attacked out of a dwindling and seemingly doomed breakaway group with just under 9km to go and held off the chasing peloton to win by 4 seconds.

Davide Cimolai, of Israel Start-Up Nation, sprinted to second place ahead of former three-time world champion Peter Sagan of Bora-hansgrohe in third.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Ganna holds onto the overall leader’s pink jersey for a third day after completing a rain-soaked stage safely in the peloton.

Norway’s Tobias Foss climbed into second place in the general classification, 16 sec down on Ganna, after leapfrogging fellow Team Jumbo-Visma rider Edoardo Affini, who lost time and dropped down the rankings. Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s Remco Evenepoel moved into third place, 20 sec down on Ganna.

Ganna, the world time-trial champion, is expected to relinquish the overall lead in Tuesday’s fourth stage to Sestola, which ends with a steep, 4.3km climb and a 2.5km dash to the finish.

Reuters

Tim Merlier wins stage two of Giro with impressive sprint

Belgian moves into the lead in the final straight and never looks back
Sport
1 day ago

Bernal’s form adds to unpredictability of Giro d’Italia

The Colombian would normally be the hot favourite, but his performance will depend on how his back responds to the Giro’s punishing climbs
Sport
4 days ago

