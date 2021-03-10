Sport / Other Sport

Roglic wins Paris-Nice stage four to take overall lead

The Slovenian of Team Jumbo-Visma takes yellow jersey in gruelling uphill attack

10 March 2021
Primoz Roglic. Picture: CHRISTOPHE ENA/REUTERS
Chiroubles — Vuelta a España champion Primoz Roglic claimed the overall leader’s yellow jersey in the Paris-Nice fourth stage, a 188km hilly ride between Chalon-sur-Saone and Chiroubles on Wednesday.

The Slovenian, who also finished runner-up in the 2020 Tour de France after cracking in the final time trial, powered away from the pack in the final ascent, a 7.3km climb at an average gradient of 6%.

German Maximilian Schachmann took second place and France’s Guillaume Martin finished third, both crossing the line 12sec behind Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic.

Giro d’Italia champion Tao Geoghegan Hart abandoned the race after crashing in the descent from the Mont Brouilly about 15km from the finish. His Ineos-Grenadiers team, who had already lost Australian Richie Porte in a crash during the opening stage, said the Briton was heading to hospital “for further assessment”.

“His front wheel slipped and he landed on his face, his head and his knee pretty bad and he felt a bit dizzy. So it was the right decision to stop him,” Ineos-Grenadiers sports director Gabriel Rasch said.

“Landed on my head today. Thank you @INEOSGrenadiers & the medical team for putting my long-term welfare first when it was clear I wasn’t 100%,” Geoghegan Hart wrote on Twitter.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) this year introduced a concussion protocol, which states that a rider’s condition must be assessed before they are allowed to get back on their bike after a suspected concussion.

Overall, Roglic leads Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) by 35sec and American Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) by 37sec.

Thursday’s fifth stage takes the peloton 200km from Vienne to Bollene.

Reuters

Ryder confident of landing sponsor for his WorldTour team

Swiss cycling apparel giant Assos will provide financial backing
NTT Pro Cycling and manager Riis part ways

Dane’s relationship with team was a bitter pill to swallow for some given his doping background
Richard Carapaz wrestles red jersey back from Primoz Roglic

Briton Hugh Carthy claims his first stage win on a grand tour
Briton Geoghegan Hart takes team’s fifth win in Giro

Joao Almeida’s overall lead was whittled down to just 15 seconds
