Geoghegan Hart snatches Giro glory

25 October 2020 - 19:32 Julien Pretot
Ineos Grenadiers' Tao Geoghegan Hart celebrates with the trophy after winning the Giro d'Italia. Picture: REUTERS
Ineos Grenadiers' Tao Geoghegan Hart celebrates with the trophy after winning the Giro d'Italia. Picture: REUTERS

Milan — Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d’Italia after beating Maglia Rosa holder Jai Hindley in the final-stage time trial on Sunday.

The 25-year-old started the day 0.86 sec behind Hindley but he beat the Australian to win the race by 39 sec and give Ineos-Grenadiers their second Giro title after Chris Froome’s 2018 triumph.

Dutchman Wilco Kelderman, Hindley’s teammate at Sunweb, took third place overall, 1:29 off the pace after the 15.7km individual time trial between Cernusco sul Naviglio and Milan won by Italian Filippo Ganna.

The race had been rescheduled from May 9-31 amid the Covid-19 crisis. Geoghegan Hart’s victory came on the back of a largely disappointing Tour de France from Ineos-Grenadiers after defending champion Egan Bernal pulled out injured in the final week having previously dropped out of contention.

The Giro started in horrific fashion for the British outfit as leader Geraint Thomas pulled out after a crash early in the race, only for the team to win seven stages with Geoghegan Hart moving up the ranks until he snatched the overall lead on the last stage.

Reuters

